KAC Media Group Signs MOU with The University of Akron College of Business for K-Culture Educational Cooperation

Partnership with U.S. University Reinforces Credibility of K-Artist Class’s K-Culture Online Classes; KMG to Expand Online-to-Offline/Internship B2B Model

This partnership marks our first official collaboration with a U.S. university, and a starting point for deepening B2B cooperation with American institutions that have a demand for K-culture education” — Bumjo Kim, CEO, KAC Media Group

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KAC Media Group (KMG), operator of the global K-culture education platform K-Artist Class, announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The University of Akron College of Business for educational and cultural exchange cooperation.The signing ceremony took place at KMG's global headquarters in Seoul. Representing the University of Akron College of Business, Dr. Mahesh Srinivasan, Executive Director for Global Engagement and Director of the Institute for Global Business, and Dr. Seungbum Lee, Professor of Management, attended in person. The agreement was formally signed on behalf of both institutions and is effective for five years, covering a broad range of collaborative areas, including academic exchange, exchange of faculty and students, joint research, co-hosted symposia and workshops, internship programs, and cultural exchange among young people.FROM ONLINE EDUCATION TO ON-THE-GROUND PROGRAMS IN KOREA: KMG EXPANDS ITS B2B STRATEGYAs interest in Korean culture continues to grow among its students, the University of Akron has been exploring opportunities for cultural and educational exchange in Korea. Building on this MOU, KMG plans to expand its supply of K-culture online educational content to U.S. academic institutions (B2B2C), with initial programs expected to take the form of one-day masterclasses and workshops. Over time, KMG aims to grow this into a broader online-to-offline/internship model, connecting online content to in-person, experience-based programs in Korea. The move extends KMG's existing platform model — under which Korean arts academies and institutes operate programs through K-Artist Class — to U.S. universities for the first time. The University of Akron College of Business aims to leverage this partnership to provide meaningful experiential learning and professional development opportunities for its students in the areas of K-Culture and global business."This partnership marks our first official collaboration with a U.S. university, and a starting point for deepening B2B cooperation with American institutions that have a demand for K-culture education," said Bumjo Kim, CEO of KMG. "By building a structure that begins with online education and extends into offline workshops, masterclasses, and eventually internships in Korea, we hope K-Artist Class can serve as a hub for global K-culture education."PARTNERSHIP ALSO SET TO STRENGTHEN K-ARTIST CLASS, KMG'S U.S. K-POP AUDITION-PREP BRANDKMG also operates K-Artist Class, its U.S.-focused brand under the K-Artist Class platform, offering K-pop audition preparation courses to students across the United States through live, Zoom-based classes with real-time AI translation. Flagship offerings include a 30-minute K-Pop Level Test, a HYBE Audition Prep class, and a 4-week coaching program, led by an audition-specialist training staff that has produced numerous successful idol audition candidates. Industry observers note that this academic partnership with a U.S. university is expected to reinforce the educational credibility of K-Artist Class's programs.About KAC Media GroupKAC Media Group operates K-Artist Class, a global K-culture education platform, and T9H Entertainment, its music distribution and management division. K-Artist Class offers live, Zoom-based online education in vocal training, songwriting, narration, and performance arts, supported by real-time AI translation technology. In Korea, the platform hosts programs from a range of established arts academies and institutes, while in the United States it operates as K-Artist Class, a brand focused on K-pop audition preparation. KMG's U.S. entity is headquartered in Burlingame, California, while its global headquarters is located in Seoul. For more information, visit k-artistclass.com/en

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