Paper-Based Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Trays Market To Reach $1.56 Billion By 2030 Amid Rising Demand Worldwide

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The Business Research Company's Paper-Based Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Trays Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The demand for sustainable and innovative food packaging solutions is reshaping the market landscape, especially for products that extend shelf life while minimizing environmental impact. Among these, paper-based modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) trays have gained significant attention due to their eco-friendly attributes and functional benefits. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping this sector.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for Paper-Based Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Trays

The paper-based modified atmosphere packaging trays market has experienced robust growth recently and is projected to continue expanding steadily. It is expected to increase from $1.13 billion in 2025 to $1.2 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This upward trend during the historical period reflects rising demand for sustainable food packaging, a surge in ready-to-eat meal consumption, wider adoption of MAP in meat and seafood products, growth of organized retail chains, and advancements in barrier coating technologies.

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Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $1.56 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 6.8%. This future growth is driven by expanding investments in biodegradable packaging innovations, rising demand for smart and active packaging solutions, and increasing use of recyclable coated paper trays in the food service sector. Additionally, the expansion of e-commerce grocery and fresh food delivery services, along with stricter regulations targeting single-use plastics, will further propel this market. Key trends expected to dominate include greater adoption of recyclable and compostable MAP trays, demand for high-barrier paper packaging to extend shelf life, increased use of bio-based coatings and moisture-resistant liners, growth in lightweight molded fiber trays for fresh foods, and a stronger preference for reducing plastic use in retail packaging.

Understanding Paper-Based Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Trays

Paper-based modified atmosphere packaging trays serve as sustainable packaging alternatives made primarily from paperboard or molded fiber. Their main function is to extend the freshness of perishable food products by altering the gas composition inside the package — typically lowering oxygen levels and increasing carbon dioxide to slow microbial growth and oxidation. These trays often feature specialized barrier coatings or liners that help retain the modified atmosphere and provide resistance against moisture, thereby ensuring product quality and safety throughout the supply chain.

View the full paper-based modified atmosphere packaging (map) trays market report:

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Sustainability as a Key Growth Driver for Paper-Based Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Trays

A significant factor fueling market growth for paper-based MAP trays is the growing shift toward sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging solutions. This shift focuses on using recyclable, biodegradable, or renewable materials to reduce ecosystem impact and packaging waste. Consumers' rising environmental consciousness is pushing demand for packaging types that align with these values. Paper-based MAP trays address this demand by offering fiber-based, recyclable alternatives to traditional plastic trays while delivering effective food preservation.

Consumer preferences strongly support this trend. For example, in January 2025, Shorr Packaging Corp., a US distributor of packaging materials, published its 2025 Sustainable Packaging Consumer Report based on a survey of 2,016 U.S. consumers. The report highlighted that over half (54%) of respondents had chosen products with sustainable packaging in the preceding six months, and 90% were more likely to purchase from brands or retailers using eco-friendly packaging. Such consumer behavior underscores the momentum behind sustainable packaging and its positive impact on the paper-based MAP trays market.

Regional Perspectives in the Paper-Based Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Trays Market

In 2025, Europe emerged as the largest regional market for paper-based modified atmosphere packaging trays, reflecting its advanced regulatory environment and strong consumer acceptance of sustainable packaging. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive market report covers all major regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global growth opportunities and regional market dynamics.

What’s included in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

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