Monterrey Host Committee and FC Mother Launch First World Cup Legacy Initiative Focused on Mothers and Longevity

The Mother's Longevity Map Monterrey - by the numbers

Following years of validation and top 1% impact outcomes, FC Mother is now scaling its longevity platform through the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Legacy in Monterrey.

MONTERREY, NUEVO LEóN, MEXICO, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the FIFA World Cup 2026™ unfolds across North America, Monterrey is helping pioneer a new kind of World Cup Legacy.For the first time, mothers’ voices are being mapped, measured, and elevated as part of a World Cup Legacy initiative.At the heart of the effort is a simple belief: strengthening the longevity environment surrounding mothers may be one of the most important and scalable interventions for extending healthy life years. Led by Monterrey and guided by a Legendary Mothers Council, the platform turns that belief into action.THE MOTHERS’ LONGEVITY MAPThe Mothers’ Longevity Map represents the first large-scale effort to map the longevity environment surrounding mothers across World Cup communities.By listening directly to mothers, FC Mother can identify with precision the gaps that matter most — and mobilize fans and partners to help close them through the FC Mother platform.MONTERREY — BY THE NUMBERSFindings from a baseline survey of 210 Monterrey mothers reveal both a strong starting position and clear gaps that the platform is built to address:- Monterrey ranks #1 of the six FIFA World Cup 2026™ host cities on the ASSISTS Score (69 / 100)- 55% of mothers have two or fewer people they can rely on- 1 in 3 aren't confident support will be there when needed- 95% trust family for support — vs. 38% who trust healthcare professionals- 94% of Monterrey mothers would like to join a care teamLEGENDARY MOTHERS COUNCILThe platform is guided by a founding council of Monterrey mothers whose voices and lived experiences are helping shape this new legacy:- Susan Dorrell Flores, Former Professional Footballer and Mother of Footballers Silvana, Marcelo, and Tatiana Flores.- Elda Oyarzabal, Mother of Footballer Mateo Hütt.- Bianca Sierra, Former Professional Player at the Mexican National Team and Club Tigres UANL.- Marisol Rodríguez, Social Impact Leader at Club Tigres UANL.- Dr. Grecia Villa, OB-GYN, Master in Global Health and Professor at the Tecnológico de Monterrey.Together, the council represents a commitment to ensuring mothers themselves help define the priorities, opportunities, and future of the platform.VOICES OF MONTERREY MOTHERS“Monterrey is helping show that mothers' voices leading the way is not only an act of care — it is a pathway to lasting impact for families, communities, and future generations.” — Elda Oyarzabal, Board Council, FC Mother.“For the first time, mothers in Monterrey are helping shape a legacy for mothers around the world. It starts by listening to our voices, understanding the support we need, and turning that understanding into meaningful action and impact.” — Susan Dorrell Flores, Board Council, FC Mother.“The power of this platform is not just that it collects data — it helps us understand the environment surrounding mothers to take actions. This enables us to connect the right mothers with the right support and create meaningful impact at scale.” — Marisol Rodríguez, Board Council, FC Mother.A NEW WORLD CUP LEGACYWorld Cup legacies have always been about impact.For the first time, Monterrey is helping define a World Cup Legacy built around mothers, communities, and healthy life years — while generating historic impact outcomes.TOP-PERFORMING IMPACTThe platform launches with the ASSISTS Standard — the first gold standard for measuring and improving the longevity environment surrounding mothers.Developed over seven years by FC Mother and informed by a global network of 96 experts through the Humanity 2.0 Lab, launched with Harvard University and the Vatican, the standard has demonstrated exceptional performance across validation studies:- 175× Social Return on Investment- Top 1% global impact performance- Up to 3 healthy life years generated per mother- More than 100 Assists delivered per participating motherHOW IT WORKSThe model follows a simple framework:- MAP the needs and strengths of mothers.- MOBILIZE communities and impact capital to provide support and fulfill Assist requests identified by mothers themselves.- MEASURE improvements in quality of life and healthy longevity over time.SCALING IMPACT THROUGH A NEW WORLD CUP LEGACYWhat begins in Monterrey is helping unlock a new era of longevity impact for mothers, families, and communities — creating a lasting legacy for future World Cup hosts. To scale this legacy, FC Mother has established the World Cup of Healing Impact Fund — channeling impact capital into host-city communities and funding the Assists that mothers themselves prioritize.By 2030, the platform aims to help build one of the world’s largest understandings of mothers’ well-being and the longevity environments that shape healthy life years.ABOUT FC MOTHERFC Mother is the world's first longevity environment platform for mothers, powered by fandom. Built on 7 years of R&D with leading global experts and a Harvard lab, FC Mother’s ASSISTS Standard for longevity environments has achieved the top 1% of global impact performance. FC Mother’s partners include Omya — a conscious capital innovation platform founded by Omani Carson, focused on mobilizing $1 trillion to solve global challenges — Momentis Family Office, the Sports Doctors Network, and the World Football Summit. For more information, visit www.fcmother.com ABOUT THE MONTERREY HOST COMMITTEE FOR THE FIFA WORLD CUP™ 2026The Monterrey Host Committee is responsible for organizing and delivering world-class experiences as part of the FIFA World Cup™ 2026. Its legacy program is designed to leave a lasting social, cultural, and health impact on local and global communities.

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