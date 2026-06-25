NCDIT Names Shannon Casucci Chief Procurement Transformation Officer

The N.C. Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) announced today that Shannon Casucci has joined the agency as Chief Procurement Transformation Officer, bringing more than 15 years of experience in government technology leadership, IT procurement, budget strategy, and operational transformation.

In this role, Casucci will lead NCDIT’s statewide IT procurement strategy, working with agency partners, vendors, and internal teams to strengthen acquisition processes, improve transparency, enhance customer service, and deliver greater value to North Carolina taxpayers.

Her appointment comes as NCDIT accelerates the delivery of secure, reliable, and user-friendly digital services for North Carolinians and strengthens technology procurement across the state.

“As our state continues to modernize technology, enhance services, and simplify government navigation, Shannon’s leadership will be instrumental in improving our planning, purchasing, and delivery of the technology North Carolinians rely on,” said NCDIT Secretary and State Chief Information Officer Nate Denny. “Shannon brings the ideal combination of procurement expertise, government technology experience, and people-centered leadership to this critical role.”

NCDIT is focused on making it easier to do business with the state, streamlining processes to help agencies buy technology to execute missions, and delivering better value to the taxpayer.

Strengthening state procurement is a shared goal of NCDIT and the N.C. Department of Administration (NCDOA). Improving the procurement process is vital to making government more effective for the people and organizations it supports. Secretary Denny and NCDOA Secretary Gabe Esparza will continue to collaborate to improve procedures, boost interagency cooperation, and develop a more efficient, transparent, and customer-focused purchasing system.

Prior to joining NCDIT, Casucci served as Acting Deputy Associate CIO and IT Director at the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), where she led IT investment strategy and modernization initiatives across the GSA IT portfolio. In that role, she spearheaded portfolio optimization and vendor rationalization efforts that generated approximately $32 million in annual savings, improved alignment of technology investments with mission outcomes, and strengthened governance and acquisition processes.

“I am honored to join NCDIT and support the state’s efforts to provide secure, reliable, and user-friendly technology services,” Casucci said. “Effective procurement is about more than just contracts; it involves helping teams achieve meaningful outcomes for the people they serve, building trust, and creating transparency."