U.S. Healthcare IT Market Analysis 2035: Telehealth Expansion, AI-Driven Solutions, and Market Opportunities

us healthcare 2028

market is majorly driven by increase in demand for quality healthcare services & solutions, rise in acceptance of mHealth & telehealth practices.

"U.S. Healthcare IT Market to Reach $344.07 Billion by 2030: Growth Drivers, Emerging Opportunities, AI Innovations, and Competitive Landscape".” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. healthcare IT market was valued at $96.93 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $344.07 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030.Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) encompasses digital solutions used to collect, manage, analyze, and exchange healthcare information. These solutions include electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), telehealth platforms, mobile health applications, clinical decision support systems, and healthcare analytics tools. The increasing adoption of these technologies is transforming healthcare delivery by improving operational efficiency, patient engagement, and clinical outcomes.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5070 Market DriversSeveral factors are contributing to the growth of the U.S. healthcare IT market:Rising demand for high-quality and cost-effective healthcare services.Growing adoption of telehealth and mobile health (mHealth) solutions.Increasing focus on patient safety and improved care coordination.Government initiatives promoting digital healthcare infrastructure.Growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer.Integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and predictive analytics into healthcare systems.The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated market growth by increasing reliance on remote healthcare services. Telehealth adoption surged significantly as healthcare providers sought efficient ways to deliver care while minimizing physical interactions.Key Market Gap and OpportunityDespite rapid digital transformation, several challenges continue to create market gaps:Interoperability issues among healthcare systems limit seamless data sharing.Cybersecurity and patient data privacy concerns remain significant barriers.Smaller healthcare facilities often face budget constraints when implementing advanced IT solutions.Limited digital literacy among certain patient populations affects technology adoption.Integration of legacy systems with modern healthcare platforms remains complex and costly.These gaps present substantial opportunities for technology providers developing secure, interoperable, cloud-based, and AI-powered healthcare solutions that improve accessibility and reduce operational costs.Segment InsightsBy Product TypeThe healthcare provider solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020, representing nearly three-fifths of total revenue. This segment is also expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by increasing adoption of EHR systems, clinical workflow management solutions, and healthcare analytics platforms.By End UserHealthcare providers emerged as the dominant end-user segment, contributing nearly three-fourths of market revenue in 2020. The segment is expected to maintain its leadership position through 2030 due to growing investments in digital healthcare infrastructure and patient management systems.Competitive LandscapeMajor companies operating in the U.S. healthcare IT market include:Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.eClinicalWorksGE HealthcareKoch Industries3MAthenahealth, Inc.International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)Greenway Health, LLCSAS Institute Inc.These companies are focusing on product innovation, cloud-based healthcare platforms, AI integration, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market positions.Future OutlookThe future of the U.S. healthcare IT market is expected to be shaped by expanding telehealth services, AI-driven diagnostics, cloud computing, predictive analytics, and enhanced cybersecurity solutions. Organizations that address interoperability challenges and improve patient-centric digital experiences are likely to gain a competitive advantage in the evolving healthcare ecosystem.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5070 Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?• What are the trends of this market?• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?• Which region has more opportunities?By Region Outlook• North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)• Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)• Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)• LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Contact Details:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022help@alliedmarketresearch.comAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

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