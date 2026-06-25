Technical Deep Dive: LLY PACK High-Precision Machining & Anti-Corrosion Tech for Corrugated Parts

LLY PACK (HK) CO., LIMITED

Industry Challenge: Sourcing Certified, High-Performance Parts for High-Speed Corrugating Lines

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- June 25, 2026—— LLY PACK (HK) CO., LIMITED, a Hong Kong-based supplier of corrugated machine parts, has advanced its manufacturing capabilities by integrating computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulation for roller design, alloy steel hardening and anti-corrosion treatments, and standardized drivetrain compatibility. These technologies aim to address the industry's need for longer-lasting, high-speed components that minimize unplanned downtime.The global corrugated packaging industry is under pressure to increase line speeds while maintaining board quality. Components such as slitting blades, rotary joints, and pressure rolls are subject to intense wear. Procurement managers increasingly seek suppliers with verifiable certifications and proven technical performance to ensure consistent output.The company holds more than 100 patent rights and its corrugated cardboard production line is ISO 9001:2015 certified (certificate number 60126Q00004R000), issued by Guangdong Zhongjing Testing and Certification Co., Ltd., valid through 2029. This certification confirms compliance with GB/T 19001-2016/ISO 9001:2015 standards for the global market.By applying CFD simulation, LLY PACK optimizes roller geometry to reduce vibration and heat generation at line speeds up to 300 m/min. The alloy steel hardening process extends service life of components like the corrugating roller and slotting blade, while anti-corrosion coatings protect against moisture and adhesive chemicals commonly found in corrugated plants. Additionally, universal drivetrain interfaces allow seamless retrofit into existing machines from leading OEMs such as BHS, Fosber, and MWU.For critical components like the Rotary Joint (model RJ-1), operating parameters include a working temperature range of -25°C to 80°C and proof pressure of 12 bar. The Pneumatic Brake (PB-1) offers a torque range of 0-400 Danm with a service life of approximately 42,000 working hours. The Slotting Blade (SB-1), made of tungsten steel, is customized to drawings, ensuring compatibility with various flute profiles and board layers from single-face to triple-wall. These specifications meet the requirements of high-speed corrugators operating at 250–300 m/min.Industry analysts note that the shift toward high-speed production lines (250–300 m/min) demands parts with tighter tolerances and better durability. LLY PACK’s investment in five-face machining centers from Japan and its 30-person R&D team position it to meet these requirements. The company exports 100% of its output to South America, Southeast Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and the domestic market.As corrugated converters continue to modernize their fleets, the demand for certified, high-performance replacement parts is expected to grow. LLY PACK, with its 10,000 m² factory in Foshan and annual production capacity of 120,000 units, is scaling up to serve a broader international customer base.For more information about LLY PACK’s product range and technical specifications, visit the official website ： www.llypack.com Contact: Christina, Email: christina@lycorrugated.com, WhatsApp: +86 13763260555.

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