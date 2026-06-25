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USS Frank Cable (AS 40) Returns to Sea for Sea Trials

APRA HARBOR, Guam (June 23, 2026) - The submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), departed Apra Harbor, Guam, June 23, for sea trials and crew training.

After spending approximately eight months in a routine maintenance period, the Frank Cable has returned to sea to test the ship’s readiness through various events and operations.

Sea trials is required by maintenance policies and directives to certify the completion of ship’s maintenance and modernization.

“As we execute our duties as Guam Lead Tender, it is important that we test our ability to support the maintenance and repair of submarines in Guam and throughout the Seventh Fleet area of responsibility,” said Capt. Michael Rodriguez, commanding officer of the Frank Cable.

Being the Guam Lead Tender means the Frank Cable is the first responder for submarines in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, providing them maintenance, supplies, and logistical support as needed.

“Our crew, both Navy Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners, have been training committedly for our return to sea,” said Frank Cable Command Master Chief Dexter Buckley. “I’m confident in their abilities and excited to see their hard work in action.”

During sea trials, the crew will undergo a series of drills and operations that will test their ability to respond to any scenario.

Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and resupplies submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region.

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USS Frank Cable (AS 40) Returns to Sea for Sea Trials

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