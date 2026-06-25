Col. Joshua Christy Assumes Command of 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea — Col. Joshua T. Christy assumed command of the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, from Col. Jason S. Raub during a change of command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 17, 2026.

Maj. Gen. Charles T. Lombardo, commanding general of the 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, served as the reviewing officer for the ceremony.

During the ceremony, Lombardo praised the brigade’s accomplishments under Raub’s leadership, highlighting its exceptional aviation readiness, operational success and enduring contributions to the ROK-U.S. alliance.

“The legacy you leave behind and the contributions to the brigade, the division and the Korean Theater of Operations will not only be remembered, they will be revered,” said Lombardo.

Raub relinquished command after leading the brigade through numerous training exercises and operations, including Talon Reach, which strengthened aviation readiness, interoperability and combined defense capabilities across the Korean Peninsula.

In his farewell remarks, Raub reflected on the privilege of commanding the Talon Team, expressing gratitude to Soldiers, Families, civilian professionals and Republic of Korea partners who contributed to the brigade’s success and reaffirming his confidence in its future.

“Serving with the Talons has been the highlight of my career. Thank you for allowing me the privilege of serving as Talon 6,” said Raub. “May God continue to bless this brigade, our ROK alliance, and the men and women who proudly wear the Wings of the Warrior.”

Christy, an Army aviator with more than 23 years of service, commissioned through the Slippery Rock University Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program in 2003. Throughout his career, he has served in a variety of Army, joint and aviation assignments, including Executive Officer to the Eighth Army commander and Combined Forces Command chief of staff in the Republic of Korea, Exercise Plans Officer with NATO Rapid Deployable Corps–Italy, Brigade Aviation Officer for the 82nd Airborne Division, and Executive Officer to the Commandant of Cadets at the United States Military Academy.

A familiar face to the aviation community in Korea, Christy previously commanded the 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade. He has deployed three times in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom and has completed multiple overseas assignments, including service in Italy and the Republic of Korea.

Addressing the formation for the first time as brigade commander, Christy spoke about his gratitude for the opportunity to return to the Talon Team and his confidence in the Soldiers and leaders who make up the brigade.

“To say that I am humbled and honored to lead this brigade would truly be an understatement. It is only by God’s grace that I have the opportunity to serve this outstanding organization,” said Christy. “To the Soldiers and leaders on the field, you are truly the heart of this brigade. Trusted, agile and lethal, there is no challenge we can’t overcome nor mission too tough.”

The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that symbolizes the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. Through the passing of the unit colors, the Army demonstrates the continuity of leadership and the trust placed in commanders to lead Soldiers and accomplish the mission.

The 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade provides combat aviation capabilities across the Korean Peninsula and remains ready to support the combined defense of the Republic of Korea while strengthening the enduring alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea.