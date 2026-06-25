Legendary Deep Purple Frontman Ian Gillan Announces 'Talking Gib'rish Tour' in 2027

Tickets on sale Friday, 26 June 10 am via BookingsDirect.com

TORQUAY, DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ian Gillan team are proud to announce that Ian will be touring the UK in the spring of 2027 with his 'Talking Gib'rish Tour'. This very special series of live speaking events will allow audiences to hear personal stories from Ian’s remarkable life and career in music.From his childhood in Hounslow to the global rise of Deep Purple, Ian will reflect on the experiences, music and outlook on life that shaped one of rock’s most influential careers. The tour offers a rare chance to hear directly from a true music icon.Ian Gillan’s career now spans more than six decades, with his voice remaining one of the most distinctive and celebrated on the global stage. He joined his first band, The Javelins, in 1962, then teamed up with Roger Glover in Episode Six in 1965. Touring with Dusty Springfield and performing across Europe and the Middle East helped shape his musicianship and distinctive vocal style.In 1969, Ian joined Deep Purple in what became one of the pivotal moments in rock history. Formed in 1968, Deep Purple are pioneers of hard rock. Their 1972 album Machine Head includes the iconic track Smoke on the Water, cementing their legacy as one of the most influential bands of the music genre.In 1970, Ian took on the role of Jesus Christ in the original London studio recording of Jesus Christ Superstar for MCA Records, earning acclaim for his powerful and emotive interpretation. Throughout the late 1970's and 1980s, he continued to break new ground with Gillan, Garth Rockett and the Moonshiners and Repo Depo.The 'Talking Gib'rish Tour' will offer fans a rare opportunity to hear behind-the-scenes stories from Ian in his own words…candid, humorous, and unfiltered.Ian said, “I am quivering with anticipation at the prospect of embarking on my first ever public speaking engagements...The TALKING GIB'RISH Tour, in April/May 2027. I'll be covering a lot of ground, from my early days in Hounslow to whatever might have happened on the latest World Tour with my beloved Deep Purple...and maybe something funky in-between.After 65 years on the road, there will be stories about some of the fascinating and sometimes magical events and people that I've encountered along the trail.It's going to be a blast!"The UK tour will begin in April 2027 and continue throughout May. Tickets go on sale Friday, 26 June at 10 am, available from BookingsDirect.com and the venues. Information and further announcements will be available via the gillan.com website.Picture credit for image on poster: Simon Fowler Notes to Editors-Ian Gillan was born on 19 August 1945 in Hounslow. Renowned for his instantly recognisable voice and dynamic stage presence, he has built an extraordinary career as both a singer and songwriter, becoming one of the defining voices in rock music history.-Over the course of his remarkable career, Ian has recorded more than 79 studio albums along with countless live recordings, including the legendary Made in Japan, widely regarded as one of the greatest live albums ever made. Deep Purple’s latest album, Splat, will be released on July 3rd 2026.-A recipient of honours including induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a Grammy Hall of Fame award and the Ivor Novello International Award, Ian Gillan’s global record sales have now exceeded 200 million copies.-To read more go to the Gillan website at https://gillan.com - For information & images please contact Fran at Rabbit Attack PR: rabbitattackpr.com or on 07895184395

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