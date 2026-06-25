Dental Implant Professionals Offers Sleep Dentistry with Up to 85% Medicare Rebate for Patients

Dental Implants Professionals Affordable Dental Implants in Melbourne

Dental Implant Professionals is highlighting sleep dentistry options designed to help eligible patients access calmer, more comfortable dental care.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dental Implant Professionals reveals they offer IV sedation, commonly known as “sleep dentistry,” to help eligible patients access affordable dental implants in Melbourne & Sydney, in a calmer and more relaxed clinical environment. The announcement comes as many Australians continue to face two major barriers to dental treatment: cost and anxiety.According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, Australian adults had an average of 6.4 missing teeth in 2017–18, while published Australian research has found that 16.1% of people reported high dental fear. For patients considering tooth replacement, Dental Implant Professionals says sedation options and transparent pricing can make treatment planning easier and less stressful.The full Dental Implants cost in Sydney starts from $2,850, including an Australian-approved titanium implant fixture and a crown made from materials such as porcelain, metal or zirconia in Australian laboratories. The clinic also states that IV sedation may attract an 85% Medicare rebate for eligible patients, with some patients paying as little as $100 out of pocket for sedation.Patients requiring dental implants in Sydney can access consultations designed to explain treatment suitability, expected timelines, sedation choices and likely costs before proceeding.Dr Paulo Pinho, dentist and spokesperson for Dental Implant Professionals, said, “Dental anxiety is real, and it is one of the reasons many people delay treatment until their oral health becomes more complicated. With IV sedation, our aim is to give suitable patients a calm and supportive experience while maintaining strong clinical planning and safety standards. For eligible patients, the Medicare rebate can also make sleep dentistry significantly more accessible.”Dental Implant Professionals says its model is built around affordability, technology and patient comfort, with services available in Sydney and Melbourne. The clinic highlights clear treatment planning, modern implant workflows and aftercare support as key parts of the patient experience.The clinic’s highlights include:• Full dental implant treatment from $2,850• IV sedation, or sleep dentistry, for suitable patients• Up to 85% Medicare rebate for eligible sedation patients• Australian-approved implant fixtures• Crowns made in Australian laboratories• Treatment planning for single-tooth and more complex implant needsPatients looking for cheap dental implants are encouraged to consider not only the advertised fee, but also the materials used, the dentist’s experience, diagnostic planning, sedation availability and post-treatment care. Dental Implant Professionals says this approach helps patients understand the full value of treatment rather than focusing only on the dental implants cost in Melbourne.“For us, affordability should not mean cutting corners,” Dr Pinho said. “A patient wants to know what is included, what extra procedures may be needed, whether they are suitable for implants and how they will be supported before, during and after treatment. We want patients to feel informed from the very first consultation, just so the entire experience remain favorable throughout.”Dental Implant Professionals advises that every patient requires an individual assessment before treatment. Candidacy for the treatment depends on jawbone density, gum health, medical history, smoking status, and whether additional procedures such as bone grafting are required. Upon initial assessment, the price of teeth implants will be communicated to patients in advance.Patients shall book a consultation through the clinic’s website or call 1300 850 072 to get started.About Company:Dental Implants Professionals is a premier dental clinic in Melbourne, specializing in dental implant procedures. With a team of highly skilled specialists, the clinic is dedicated to providing exceptional care and innovative solutions to improve patients’ oral health and overall quality of life. Visit https://dentalimplantscost.com.au/ ###

Are you looking for cheap dental implants in Sydney?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.