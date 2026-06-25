Holistic AI Welcomes Vahé Torossian to Its Board of Directors

Former Microsoft Corporate Vice President and Tola Capital Venture Partner joins Board to support Holistic AI's global expansion

Vahé has operated at the intersection of enterprise technology and go-to-market strategy for decades. As we scale our platform globally his perspective will be invaluable.” — Emre Kazim, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Holistic AI.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Francisco — June 25, 2026 — Holistic AI , the leading enterprise AI governance platform, today announced the appointment of Vahé Torossian to its Board of Directors. Torossian brings more than three decades of experience scaling global technology businesses, building enterprise partnerships, and leading go-to-market strategy across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.Torossian spent 31 years at Microsoft, where he held a series of senior global leadership roles including President of Microsoft Western Europe, Corporate Vice President responsible for the company's worldwide SMB and partner ecosystem, and Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Business Applications — the division behind Dynamics 365 and the Power Platform. Following Microsoft, he served as President and subsequently Deputy CEO at Builder.ai, where he led global revenue and partnerships. He currently serves as Venture Partner at Tola Capital, a Seattle-based firm investing in early-stage AI and enterprise software companies."Vahé has operated at the intersection of enterprise technology and go-to-market strategy for decades," said Emre Kazim, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Holistic AI. "He has led multibillion-dollar businesses through technology transitions and built the kind of customer and partner relationships that define category leaders. As we scale our platform and deepen our enterprise relationships globally, his perspective will be invaluable.""AI governance is far more than a compliance checkbox — it determines whether an AI strategy succeeds or fails at scale. I’ve seen the consequences for organizations that treat it as an afterthought," said Torossian. "Holistic AI has built what the market actually needs: a platform designed from the ground up to give enterprises the visibility, control, and accountability to move fast without losing oversight. That is why I am joining the Board."Torossian holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, with additional degrees from INSEAD and ISG Paris.About Holistic AIHolistic AI helps enterprises adopt and scale AI with confidence. Its platform gives organizations visibility and control across their AI ecosystems, from risk mapping and compliance to runtime enforcement, so they can move quickly without losing oversight. Holistic AI is trusted by global organizations including eBay, Unilever, MAPFRE, GSK, Allegis Group, and many others.For more information, visit holisticai.com.About Tola CapitalTola Capital is a venture capital firm that believes in the power of software, data, and AI to transform the way the world works. Founded in 2010 by experienced software operators at the forefront of cloud computing’s rise, the firm backs entrepreneurs who have enterprise technology experience and are building disruptive, industry transforming solutions with diverse teams. Tola Capital has raised three funds totaling $688M, has successfully exited numerous startups, and continues to evolve as it supports founders into the era of AI. Visit tolacapital.com for more information.###

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