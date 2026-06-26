El Chido Reopens Its Iconic Rooftop at Pullman Singapore Hill Street with Barnes & Brown Non-Alcoholic Cocktails

Barnes and Brown Distilling RTD Range Barnes and Brown Distilling Zero Proof Collective Pte Ltd

El Chido's newly covered rooftop terrace reopens on 26 June 2026, first venue in Singapore to offer Barnes & Brown's premium RTD non-alcoholic cocktail range

At Pullman Singapore Hill Street, we are committed to offering our guests the very best across every aspect of their experience, and that includes beverage innovation” — Mazen Abilmona, General Manager of Pullman Singapore Hill Street

SINGAPORE, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- El Chido, the celebrated rooftop Mexican bar at Pullman Singapore Hill Street , part of the Accor Group, reopens on 26 June 2026 following the installation of a new all-weather rooftop cover, allowing guests to enjoy panoramic city views in any conditions.As part of the relaunch, El Chido becomes the first venue in Singapore to offer the Barnes & Brown Ready-To-Drink (RTD) non-alcoholic cocktail range, already available across Australia, adding a premium zero-proof dimension to one of Singapore's most iconic rooftop dining experiences.The F&B team at Pullman Singapore Hill Street understand the non-alcoholic movement better than most. While many venues are still debating whether to add zero-proof options, the team recognised early that today's guests expect premium non-alcoholic alternatives as standard — not as an afterthought. That forward-thinking approach made El Chido the natural choice to be the first venue in Singapore to carry the Barnes & Brown RTD range."At Pullman Singapore Hill Street, we are committed to offering our guests the very best across every aspect of their experience, and that includes beverage innovation," said Mazen Abilmona, General Manager of Pullman Singapore Hill Street. "The reopening of El Chido's rooftop with the new all-weather cover is a milestone for us, and introducing Barnes & Brown's RTD range as part of that relaunch reflects our belief that premium non-alcoholic options should be a natural part of any world-class hospitality offering.""We've seen the demand for quality non-alcoholic options grow significantly among our guests," said Marlon Anastasio Sulindro, F&B Manager at Pullman Singapore Hill Street. "Barnes & Brown gives us the ability to serve a genuinely premium zero-proof cocktail on the rooftop without any compromise on taste or presentation. For a fast-paced venue like El Chido, the RTD format is a game-changer — our team can deliver a consistent, high-quality serve every time."The four premium non-alcoholic cocktails come in convenient 250ml cans, designed for venues where speed of service, consistency, and quality are equally important. El Chido's fast-paced rooftop service and vibrant atmosphere make it a natural home for the RTD range.The Barnes & Brown RTD range is brought to Singapore by Zero Proof Collective Pte Ltd , the brand's exclusive distributor for Southeast Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, Zero Proof Collective manages distribution, marketing, and brand activation for Barnes & Brown across the region, working with premium hotels, restaurants, bars, and private members' clubs to build the non-alcoholic spirits category across Southeast Asia."El Chido's rooftop has always been one of Singapore's best-kept secrets for drinks with a view," said Spencer Campbell, Founder of Zero Proof Collective. "With the new rooftop cover and the reopening, we're thrilled that El Chido is the first venue in Singapore to carry our Barnes & Brown RTD range. A guest can now enjoy a premium non-alcoholic Negroni or Spritz on the terrace, rain or shine, without compromising on taste or experience.""Seeing our RTD range arrive in Singapore and debut at a venue as iconic as El Chido is incredibly exciting for us," said Tim Brown, Founder of Barnes & Brown Distilling Co. "We developed the RTD collection to bring the same craftsmanship and flavour of our bottled spirits into a format that works for today's modern hospitality environments. The team at Pullman Singapore Hill Street understand exactly where the industry is heading, and we couldn't ask for a better partner to introduce the range to the Singapore market."The Barnes & Brown RTD range now available at El Chido includes:● Lady Juniper Gin & Tonic — A crisp, refreshing non-alcoholic gin and tonic with botanical complexity● Lady Juniper Negroni — A bittersweet, full-bodied non-alcoholic take on the Italian classic● Southern Belle & Cola — A smooth, oaky non-alcoholic bourbon paired with cola● Signorina Valentina Spritz — A vibrant, bittersweet non-alcoholic aperitivo spritzThe RTD range joins the full Barnes & Brown bottled spirits collection, also available at Pullman Singapore Hill Street:● Lady Juniper — Non-Alcoholic Gin● Miss Agave — Non-Alcoholic Tequila● Señorita Bianco — Non-Alcoholic White Rum● Southern Belle — Non-Alcoholic Bourbon● Countess Cora — Non-Alcoholic Vermouth● Lady Marmalade — Non-Alcoholic Triple Sec● Signorina Valentina — Non-Alcoholic AperitifBarnes & Brown's RTD range has already proven successful across Australia. Its availability in Singapore, beginning at El Chido, reflects a broader industry shift toward premium, convenient non-alcoholic options.The RTD cans are formulated to deliver the same depth and complexity as Barnes & Brown's bottled spirits, in a format designed for high-volume service environments such as rooftop bars, poolside service, events, and festivals. The 250ml cans offer venues operational efficiency without compromising on the premium drinking experience that has defined the Barnes & Brown brand.________________________________________About Barnes & BrownBarnes & Brown Distilling creates premium non-alcoholic spirits and RTDs designed for those who want the full ritual of a great drink — without the alcohol. Proudly Australian-made, the range reimagines classic categories including gin, tequila, bourbon and aperitif for the modern, mindful drinker. Bold, refined and unapologetically elevated, Barnes & Brown exists for anyone who refuses to compromise on experience but still looking to raise the bar.Website: https://barnesandbrown.co/ Instagram: @barnesandbrownAbout Zero Proof Collective — Zero Proof Collective is Southeast Asia's leading advocate for the growing non-alcoholic spirits movement, connecting premium global producers with top bars, hotels, restaurants, and clubs across the region.About El Chido at Pullman Singapore Hill StreetEl Chido is Pullman Singapore Hill Street's reimagined rooftop Mexican bar and social destination, featuring panoramic Marina Bay views, signature cocktails – alcoholic and non-alcoholic, vibrant dining experiences, live entertainment, and an all-weather venue designed for celebrations and gatherings year-round.Address: Pullman Singapore Hill Street1 Hill Street, Pullman Singapore, 1 Hill Street, Singapore 179949 Phone: 6019 7888Website: https://www.pullmansingaporehillstreet.com/restaurants-bars/el-chido/ Instagram: @pullmansghillstreet, @elchido.sg

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