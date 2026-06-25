NAGAOKA Launches the “SBR01” Stylus Cleaning Brush to Protect Record Stylus
EINPresswire.com/ -- NAGAOKA will release the “SBR01” stylus cleaning brush under its “NAGAOKA” brand—which specializes in record stylus and record accessories—at electronics retailers, audio and record stores, and online retailers nationwide starting June 19, 2026.
■Product Overview
This product features an anti-static brush designed specifically for record stylus, making it ideal for the daily maintenance of record cartridges.
■Product Features
*L-shaped body for superior handling
Features a unique L-shape designed specifically for record stylus. Compared to conventional brushes, it provides a more stable grip, making it easier to use and ensuring precise removal of dust from the stylus tip.
*Anti-static Brush Bristles
Static electricity generated during record playback is the primary cause of dust being attracted to the stylus tip. The brush bristles on this product have undergone an anti-static treatment to suppress static electricity and prevent removed dust from reattaching.
*Special Tip Treatment Gentle on Stylus Tips
Our proprietary special treatment applied to the tips of the brush bristles allows for the precise removal of fine debris without damaging delicate stylus tips.
■Product Specifications
Product Name: Stylus Cleaning Brush
Model Number: SBR01
JAN: 4967736084260
Brush Tip Shape: Special bristle tip
Handle Material: Plastic
Package Dimensions: Height 100mm × Width 40mm × Thickness 20mm
Package Contents: Cleaning Brush (Main Unit), Instruction Manual
Mina Matsuo
■Product Overview
This product features an anti-static brush designed specifically for record stylus, making it ideal for the daily maintenance of record cartridges.
■Product Features
*L-shaped body for superior handling
Features a unique L-shape designed specifically for record stylus. Compared to conventional brushes, it provides a more stable grip, making it easier to use and ensuring precise removal of dust from the stylus tip.
*Anti-static Brush Bristles
Static electricity generated during record playback is the primary cause of dust being attracted to the stylus tip. The brush bristles on this product have undergone an anti-static treatment to suppress static electricity and prevent removed dust from reattaching.
*Special Tip Treatment Gentle on Stylus Tips
Our proprietary special treatment applied to the tips of the brush bristles allows for the precise removal of fine debris without damaging delicate stylus tips.
■Product Specifications
Product Name: Stylus Cleaning Brush
Model Number: SBR01
JAN: 4967736084260
Brush Tip Shape: Special bristle tip
Handle Material: Plastic
Package Dimensions: Height 100mm × Width 40mm × Thickness 20mm
Package Contents: Cleaning Brush (Main Unit), Instruction Manual
Mina Matsuo
NAGAOKA TRADING CO., LTD.
+81 3-3479-8181
email us here
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