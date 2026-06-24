Oklahoma Commerce, LA28 Venue Sites Partner on More Than $100 Million Investment for Olympic Preparations

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce announced today that the agency has partnered with in-state LA28 Olympic venues through the Business Expansion Incentive Program (BEIP) to invest more than $100 million in preparations for the 2028 Summer Olympics. Oklahoma City will stage Olympic Softball at Devon Park, officially known as Oklahoma Softball Park, and Olympic Canoe Slalom at RIVERSPORT, officially known as Oklahoma Whitewater Center. In addition, Oklahoma City University (OCU) will serve as the Olympic Satellite Village, hosting athletes, coaches and delegates during the Games.

“Oklahoma is on the global stage like never before,” said Oklahoma Department of Commerce CEO John Budd. “With the 2028 Summer Olympics fast approaching, it’s critical that we invest now to ensure our state rises to the occasion. We are not only preparing to successfully host the world, but also strengthening facilities and assets that will benefit Oklahoma for decades to come. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and we are committed to capitalizing on it.”

At Devon Park, the USA Softball facility improvements include upgrades designed to strengthen both the fan environment and on-field performance. Enhancements will elevate premium seating areas and modernize key amenities to create a more engaging game-day atmosphere. Additional work will further position Devon Park as a top-tier destination for elite training and competition, with improvements that support teams at every level. Fan safety also remains a priority, with added protective features planned throughout the venue. Looking ahead, USA Softball is coordinating with Oklahoma City on a future indoor training facility, reinforcing the park’s long-term role on the global stage.

“As we look ahead to the softball portion of the 2028 L.A. Olympic Games, our facility is set for a string of renovations that represent a major investment in the future of softball on the world stage, and we are thankful to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and our committed community partners for supporting us through it,” USA Softball CEO Craig Cress said. “From the new chairback seating that will replace the original stadium seats, to improved practice fields, and the enhancement of our sound system, every element is designed to elevate both player performance and fan experience. Oklahoma City has long been the Softball Capital of the World, and these enhancements ensure we are ready to showcase our sport at the highest level when the world is watching.”

RIVERSPORT circulates 500,000 gallons of water every minute through multiple pumps. Their investment will upgrade these pumps to ensure consistency and reliability, allowing the rapids to maintain the competitive level of the course. There will also be a headgate installed at the top of the competition channel, allowing RIVERSPORT to easily adjust water flow. This improvement will help attract additional international competitions to the venue even after the 2028 Olympics are complete.

“To the surprise of many in the global paddlesports and rowing communities, Oklahoma City has risen as watersports hub due to the game-changing public and private investments over the past 20 years,” said Mike Knopp, RIVERSPORT Founder. “With the 2026 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championship and canoe slalom events for LA28 coming to RIVERSPORT, Oklahoma is truly now one of the paddlesports capitals of the world. Thanks to the funding support from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, RIVERSPORT will be able to renovate and enhance our iconic venues in preparation for the largest global stage of all and ensure a lasting legacy that will impact countless Oklahomans in the years to come.”

As the Satellite Village, OCU will host more than 170 athletes, as well as dozens of coaches and delegates from more than 30 countries. OCU’s improvements focus on renovations to the fitness center and residence halls the athletes will use during their stay in Oklahoma City. Other investments include road upgrades, cafeteria enhancements and campus beautification to ensure the university meets the scale and visibility of this global moment.

“We are so pleased to collaborate with our state leaders and receive funding support so that we can ensure athletes and visiting officials enjoy the best experience possible as they compete and stay in Oklahoma City,” OCU President Kenneth Evans said. “Our campus community is energized by this historic moment and we are ready to display the type of hospitality and welcoming spirit that Oklahoma is famous for.”

The investments announced today represent a critical step in Oklahoma City’s preparations for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and reflect the collaborative effort underway across the region. Through Team OKC, local, state, venue and community partners continue to work together to coordinate planning, operations, volunteer engagement, visitor experience and legacy initiatives that will ensure Oklahoma City is ready to welcome athletes, officials and spectators from around the world.

“These improvements strengthen our readiness for 2028 while creating lasting benefits for Oklahoma City and our state long after the Games conclude,” said Michael Byrnes, President of Team OKC. “This is a community-wide effort that requires coordination, investment and partnership at every level. We are grateful to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and our venue partners for their leadership and commitment as we continue building toward this historic opportunity.”

Additional information about community engagement opportunities, volunteer initiatives and event-related activities will be shared as the countdown to 2028 continues.