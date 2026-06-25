Miravis Neo Fungicide Market Positioned For Sustained Growth At 8% CAGR Through 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Miravis Neo Fungicide Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Miravis Neo fungicide market is experiencing significant momentum as agricultural challenges evolve globally. With increasing demands for higher crop yields and the need for effective disease management, this market is set to expand substantially. Let’s explore the market’s current size, the key factors driving its growth, regional dominance, and noteworthy trends shaping its future.

Current Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Miravis Neo Fungicide Market

The Miravis Neo fungicide market has demonstrated robust growth in recent years. It is projected to grow from $1.31 billion in 2025 to $1.42 billion in 2026, marking an 8.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This historical expansion is largely due to rising fungal crop diseases attributed to climate variability, increased global food demand, pressure on crop yields, wider adoption of commercial agriculture and monocropping, and a traditional dependence on chemical crop protection methods, coupled with limited use of integrated disease management strategies.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue this strong growth trend, reaching $1.95 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.3%. Factors fueling this forecast include growing resistance to single-site fungicides prompting innovation, stricter export requirements for pesticide residue compliance, the rise of precision agriculture affecting application techniques, heightened demand for sustainable and efficient crop protection, and a stronger focus on maximizing crop yields under climate stress. Key trends in the upcoming years encompass fungicide resistance management, wider adoption of integrated disease management, increased demand for export-compliant protection products, more use of multi-site and combination fungicide formulations, and improved foliar spray application efficiency.

Download a free sample of the miravis neo fungicide market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=40223398&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Understanding the Function of Miravis Neo Fungicide in Crop Protection

Miravis Neo fungicide is formulated to combat a broad spectrum of fungal diseases in crops. It contains advanced active ingredients that inhibit fungal growth and block infection spread on plant surfaces. This product is widely used to maintain plant health, safeguard yield quality, and minimize losses caused by disease infections.

Key Influencers Supporting Miravis Neo Fungicide Market Expansion

The rising incidence of fungal diseases in crops is a primary driver for the Miravis Neo fungicide market. These diseases, caused by pathogenic fungi, damage plant tissues, reduce yields, and threaten agricultural productivity. Climate change plays a major role in increasing fungal outbreaks by creating favorable conditions for fungi to thrive and spread across broader regions. This escalation of crop fungal diseases directly boosts the need for advanced, broad-spectrum chemical solutions like Miravis Neo fungicide, which can effectively prevent and control pathogen spread in staple crops. For example, in July 2024, the Crop Protection Network reported that wheat disease yield losses in 28 U.S. states and Ontario totaled about 49.5 million bushels in 2023, valued near $360 million, compared to 55.7 million bushels worth nearly $500 million in 2022. This data highlights how intensifying fungal threats are driving demand within the Miravis Neo fungicide market.

View the full miravis neo fungicide market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/miravis-neo-fungicide-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Increasing Agricultural Productivity as a Growth Catalyst for Miravis Neo Fungicide

Another important factor propelling the Miravis Neo fungicide market is the growing emphasis on improving agricultural productivity. This refers to enhancing the efficiency of crop and livestock production by effectively using land, labor, and inputs to maximize yields and quality. The adoption of modern crop protection products like Miravis Neo fungicide plays a vital role by controlling diseases and reducing losses. Through long-lasting protection against a wide array of fungal infections, Miravis Neo helps maintain healthier crops and optimize yields. For instance, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported in March 2026 that winter crop production for 2024–25 reached 60.2 million tonnes, an increase of 10.2 million tonnes compared to the previous year. Such improvements in crop output underline the market’s potential growth driven by productivity needs.

Growing Preference for Preventive Crop Protection Practices Boosts Market Demand

The market is also benefiting from a shift toward preventive crop protection strategies. Preventive protection involves applying fungicides before diseases or pests appear, aiming to shield crops proactively rather than treating infections after they develop. This approach is gaining traction as farmers become more aware of the economic impacts of yield losses and recognize that early disease prevention is more cost-effective and reliable than curative treatments. Increased adoption of these preventive methods raises demand for broad-spectrum, high-performance fungicides like Miravis Neo, which can be applied across large crop areas to block fungal pathogens before establishment. For example, data from the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service showed fungicide applications on US spring wheat acres rose from 25% in 2022 to 48% in 2024, nearly doubling usage within two years. This trend clearly supports the market’s expansion.

Dominant Regional Presence and Growth Outlook in the Miravis Neo Fungicide Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the Miravis Neo fungicide market and is projected to be the fastest-growing region going forward. The market assessment covers key territories including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global market dynamics and regional growth prospects.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.