Kalltrans to Launch Kaypick, a Cross-Border Fulfilment Service for Global K-POP Group Orders

Kaypick Official Logo

A Korea-to-global logistics service designed to reduce cost, delivery and quality risks for overseas K-POP GOMs

Our goal is to bridge the gap for global fans by providing a completely transparent, hassle-free proxy shopping and reliable shipping experience.” — Byungho Moon, CEO of Kalltrans

ANYANG-SI, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kalltrans Launches Kaypick,

a Cross-Border Fulfilment Service for Global K-POP Group Orders

A Korea-to-global logistics service designed to reduce cost,

delivery and quality risks for overseas K-POP Group Order Managers

Kalltrans, a specialist in global purchasing and logistics, has officially launched Kaypick, a hybrid fulfilment service for overseas K-POP Group Order Managers (GOMs), following its service opening on 1 July 2026.

Kaypick supports GOMs who organise group orders for K-POP albums, merchandise, and other products that need to be purchased, received or handled in Korea. The service covers the group order process from product sourcing, domestic pick-up and inspection to packing, international shipping and customs support.

Demand for overseas K-POP group orders continues to grow alongside the global popularity of K-POP. Korea Customs Service data shows that K-POP album exports reached a record USD 301.7 million in 2025, while industry observers expect the broader K-POP fandom business market to grow to around KRW 10 trillion within five years.

For overseas fans, photocards and limited-edition merchandise are a key part of fandom activity, yet individual purchases carry high shipping and customs costs. This has led fans to rely on GOMs to consolidate orders and manage the full purchasing and logistics chain on their behalf.

Despite their central role, many GOMs still manage this process manually across dozens or hundreds of orders. Recent changes to the US de minimis regime and shifting customs and delivery requirements for US-bound small parcels have made costs and timelines harder to predict, increasing financial risk and operational stress.

Through its global purchasing operations, Kalltrans has seen first-hand the challenges faced by overseas GOMs and developed Kaypick to address these operational pain points. The service goes beyond conventional package forwarding by supporting the actual workflow of K-POP group orders, including purchasing, storage, inspection, packing, shipping and customs support.

Kaypick offers complimentary storage for up to six months, allowing GOMs to ship products at a suitable time depending on exchange rates, shipping costs and order schedules. It also provides shipment consolidation to reduce volumetric weight and selective item separation and shipping for cases where only specific components, such as photocards, need to be shipped from bulky album packages. Both services are offered at no additional service charge.

Additional capabilities include unboxing-based inspection, return handling, duty payment support, customs issue handling and real-time shipment tracking. These features are designed to improve operational efficiency for GOMs while helping reduce the burden of overseas shipping costs.

Kaypick is built around three service directions: Predictable Cost, Predictable Delivery and Predictable Quality. Through transparent cost calculation, a reliable global delivery network, inspection processes and packing quality control, the service aims to reduce the cost, schedule and quality risks that GOMs commonly face throughout the group order process.

The brand slogan, “Unbox Korea, Without the Stress”, reflects Kaypick’s aim to help GOMs focus on fandom activity without being weighed down by complex purchasing, shipping and customs procedures.

“Behind the global growth of K-POP are GOMs who connect fans around the world with Korean albums and merchandise,” said Byungho Moon, CEO of Kalltrans. “Kaypick is designed to reduce their burden and help them manage complex group orders more easily and safely. We aim to become a dedicated logistics partner for global K-POP group orders.”

Kaypick initially focuses on logistics support for overseas K-POP GOMs, with plans to expand its service scope across Korean lifestyle categories, including K-Beauty, K-Fashion and K-Food.

Kaypick is now available through kaypick.co.kr. To mark the official launch, Kaypick is recruiting 20 early-bird K-POP GOMs, who will receive a 20% discount on logistics service fees for three months and dedicated one-on-one manager support. ■ About Kalltrans

Kalltrans is a global proxy purchasing and cross-border fulfillment company that connects Korean products with overseas consumers in a simpler and more reliable way. The company provides end-to-end fulfillment services for cross-border purchases, covering item sourcing, inspection, packing, international shipping, and customs support. By helping overseas customers receive Korean products more conveniently and securely, Kalltrans contributes to the global distribution of K-Lifestyle products, including K-POP goods. For more information, please visit the official website for the cross-border logistics service operated by Kalltrans at

https://kaypick.co.kr

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