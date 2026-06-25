UK Event Managers Earn a Median of £35,700 in 2026, Events-Jobs.co.uk Salary Guide Finds

events jobs

Events-Jobs.co.uk, the UK's only events job board, has published a 2026 salary guide. Event managers earn a median £35,700; top freelancers reach £509/day.

We built the site to fix that. The salary guide does the same job — clear, honest benchmarks so people in events can value their own work, in-house or freelance.” — Sophie

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Event professionals across the UK can now benchmark their pay against current market data, following the launch of Events-Jobs.co.uk , the only job board built exclusively for the UK events industry. The site has gone live alongside a free Event Industry Salary Guide , setting out what coordinators, managers and producers earn in 2026 across sectors, regions and working patterns.According to the guide, event managers in the UK earn between £28,000 and £41,000 a year, with a median of around £35,700 (Indeed, May 2026). Event coordinators sit lower at £25,000–£30,000, typically with bonuses of up to £3,000, while event producers earn an average of £36,808.The widest spread is in freelance work. The guide reports an average freelance day rate of £509 for experienced event managers — equivalent to £117,070 a year at full utilisation, though it cautions that few freelancers are booked solidly all year, with income often dropping to half that in practice.Location matters too: the top-paying city for event managers is Clifton at £43,955, while event producers in London average £37,503 against £26,891 in Manchester — a reminder that London weighting doesn't apply evenly across every events role.The launch addresses a long-standing gap. Events roles — spanning production, operations, technical/AV, creative, sales and logistics — have traditionally been scattered across general job boards that don't distinguish between the disciplines or understand the industry's project-based and freelance realities."The events industry has never had a job board of its own.Events roles get buried on generic sites that don't know the difference between a production manager and a technical manager," said Sophie of Events-Jobs.co.uk. "We built the site to fix that. Publishing the salary data is part of the same thinking — people working in events deserve clear, honest benchmarks so they can value their own work properly, whether they're going in-house or freelance."The Event Industry Salary Guide is free to read at events-jobs.co.uk, alongside other candidate resources including CV guidance and interview preparation.About Events-Jobs.co.ukEvents-Jobs.co.uk is the UK's only job board built exclusively for the events industry, connecting candidates and employers across event production, operations, sales, marketing, technical/AV, creative, digital, client services and logistics. It serves the full range of employers — from corporate in-house teams to event agencies, venues, technical suppliers and conference organisers — alongside free candidate resources. Visit events-jobs.co.uk.

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