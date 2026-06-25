Bafana Bafana make South Africa proud at FIFA World Cup 2026

Government congratulates Bafana Bafana on their victory over South Korea at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The impressive result is a proud moment for South Africa and reflects the team’s determination, discipline and fighting spirit on one of the world’s biggest sporting stages. The performance has inspired hope and excitement among South Africans at home and abroad, while showcasing the country’s football talent to the world.

Government wishes the team well for the remainder of the tournament as the team continues to fly the South African flag high and make the nation proud.

ALL OF US. ALL IN. KAOFELA.

Enquiries:

Terry Vandayar, Acting Government Spokesperson on

Cell: 082 444 9092

William Baloyi,

Cell 083 390 7147



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