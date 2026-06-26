SORBA.ai & ECN Automation Announce Channel Partnership to Accelerate Industrial AI Adoption Across North & Latin America

Partnership between ECN Automation and SORBA.ai Launches in North and Latin America

Partnership combines advanced Industrial AI with proven automation & smart manufacturing expertise to deliver operational outcomes for industrial organizations

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SORBA.ai, a leading provider of no-code Industrial AI, predictive analytics, and operational optimization software, today announced a strategic channel partnership with ECN Automation, a recognized industrial automation and smart manufacturing solutions provider serving customers throughout North and Latin America.The partnership combines SORBA.ai's Industrial AI platform with ECN Automation's expertise in industrial automation and digital transformation. Together, the companies will help industrial organizations accelerate AI adoption, improve operational performance, reduce downtime, and unlock greater value from their operational data. ECN Automation is an industrial digital transformation integrator with more than three decades of experience serving customers across the United States and Latin America. The company helps industrial organizations improve operational performance through automation, operational intelligence, advanced analytics, MES/MOM, industrial data platforms, and Industry 4.0 technologies. (ecnautomation.com)Through the partnership, ECN Automation customers will gain access to the complete SORBA.ai platform, including:• IoT Unified™ for industrial connectivity, data acquisition, Unified Namespace (UNS), and enterprise integration• Detect & Predict™ for anomaly detection, predictive maintenance, and asset performance monitoring• Simulate & Control™ for forecasting, optimization, digital twins, and advanced process control• VisionAI™ for machine vision, quality inspection, safety monitoring, and process intelligence SORBOT™ Industrial GPT for secure, on-premises industrial knowledge and AI- assisted operationsThe combined solution enables organizations to move beyond dashboards and reporting by operationalizing artificial intelligence directly within industrial environments. By leveraging existing operational data from PLCs, SCADA, historians, MES, ERP, and other plant systems, customers can deploy predictive and optimization models in days rather than months."ECN Automation has built an outstanding reputation helping industrial organizations modernize operations and achieve Smart Manufacturing objectives," said Bryan Thyken, Chief Revenue Officer of SORBA.ai. "Their expertise in automation, process optimization, digital transformation, and industrial operations makes them an ideal partner for expanding the reach of Industrial AI throughout North and Latin America. Together, we will help customers unlock measurable business value from their operational data faster than ever before."Industrial organizations are increasingly seeking practical AI solutions that deliver measurable operational improvements without lengthy implementation cycles," said Arturo Freydig, CEO of ECN Automation. "Our customers don't need more data and they need faster decisions and measurable outcomes. This partnership enables us to operate Industrial AI using the systems they already trust."The partnership will initially focus on manufacturing, food and beverage, mining, metals, oil and gas, energy, chemicals, water and wastewater, and other process industries where operational data can be transformed into actionable intelligence and closed-loop optimization.Together, SORBA.ai and ECN Automation will deliver solutions that help organizations:• Reduce unplanned downtime through predictive maintenance• Improve product quality and process consistency• Optimize energy consumption and operational efficiency• Enable advanced process control and closed-loop optimization• Accelerate digital transformation and Industry 4.0 initiatives• Democratize AI across operations, engineering, and plant personnelThe partnership is effective immediately and available to customers throughout North America and Latin America.About ECN AutomationECN Automation is a leading industrial automation and smart manufacturing solutions provider with more than 30 years of experience delivering automation, instrumentation, process control, industrial networking, Industry 4.0, digital transformation, MES, advanced analytics, and operational optimization solutions. The company serves customers throughout the United States and Latin America, helping industrial organizations improve productivity, safety, quality, and operational performance. (ecnautomation.com)Learn more at www.ecnautomation.com About SORBA.aiSORBA.ai is the leading no-code industrial AI platform powering digital transformation across manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, water and wastewater, utilities, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, pulp & paper, mining, metals, logistics, and other industrial sectors. The platform enables operators, engineers, and subject matter experts to easily build predictive models, detect anomalies, optimize production, and deploy autonomous control systems using their own plant data, without requiring data scientists or complex ML infrastructure.With built-in AutoML, digital twins, advanced process control, and secure on-premise industrial GPT capabilities, SORBA.ai accelerates how organizations unlock value from their existing systems while maintaining full data ownership and security. From edge to cloud, SORBA.ai transforms industrial operations into proactive, self-optimizing environments that deliver measurable gains in reliability, efficiency, and profitability.Learn more at www.sorba.ai

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