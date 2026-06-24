Committee on Small Business Celebrates Two Committee Bills Passed on the House Floor

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. House of Representatives passed two bipartisan bills under suspension favorably out of the chamber. Chairman Roger Williams (TX-25) issued the following statement on the legislation.

"This evening, the House passed two pieces of legislation that will provide relief and certainty to small businesses," said Chairman Williams. "It's our job to hold the SBA accountable through transparency, reliability, and efficiency so Main Street America will be able to better compete, gain access to capital, and know that their hard-earned dollars aren't being stolen by fraudsters."

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H.R. 7401, Small Business Lending Fraud Prevention Act – introduced by Rep. Meuser (PA-09)

The bill requires SBA employees involved in the origination, review, or approval of SBA loans to certify in writing that they have no prohibited conflicts of interest and to recuse themselves if a conflict is discovered.

H.R. 915, Small Business Technological Advancement Act – introduced by Rep. Alford (MO-04)

The bill clarifies that the SBA can provide 7(a) loans to small businesses to finance access to modern business software, helping small firms adopt up-to-date technology to stay competitive.



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