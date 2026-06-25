Community feedback will help shape the future of County aging services across Maui Nui

Office on Aging encourages residents to participate in online survey, focus groups

The County of Maui Department of Human Concerns Office on Aging is inviting community members to share their input on aging services, which will help shape future services and resources for older adults, caregivers and their families across Maui Nui.

“The voices of our community are essential to shaping a stronger, more age-friendly Maui County,” County Executive on Aging Rowena Dagdag-Andaya said. “Every perspective shared helps us better understand the needs of our kūpuna, caregivers and families. By listening and learning from those we serve, we can direct resources where they will have the greatest impact and create a community where everyone can age with dignity, connection and support.”

Residents are encouraged to contribute by taking an online survey and joining a community focus group.

• Take the online community survey: Share thoughts on current needs, challenges and priorities facing older adults and caregivers in Maui County. The survey is open to all community members, with a special focus on older adults, people with disabilities, caregivers, family members who support them and professionals who serve these populations. To participate in the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CY85RHM.

• Join a community focus group: The Office on Aging will be holding a series of focus groups throughout Maui County to gather in-depth feedback from community members. Discuss local needs, identify service gaps and explore ideas for strengthening support for older adults, caregivers and people with disabilities. Dates, locations and registration information will be posted as they become available. Register to participate in a community focus group at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CJSHK8B.

Feedback from the online survey and focus groups will craft the 2027-2031 Maui County Area Plan on Aging, a roadmap for aging services in Maui County that includes information on community demographics, emerging trends, service needs, goals, funding priorities and strategies to support healthy aging.

Every four years, Office on Aging is required to develop an Area Plan on Aging that outlines how services will be prioritized and resources allocated to meet the needs of older adults, caregivers and their families. The final plan is submitted to the Hawaiʻi Executive Office on Aging and helps inform the Hawaiʻi State Plan on Aging.

For more information on the Area Plan on Aging process, or to request reasonable accommodations to participate, contact the Office on Aging at (808) 270-7774 or email [email protected].

A division of the County Department of Human Concerns, the Office on Aging works to promote and protect the well-being of older adults in Maui County. For general information on the Office on Aging, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/aging.