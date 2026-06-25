MANNY'S ULTIMATE MIXES DEBUTS AT THE 2026 SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW IN NEW YORK CITY

See You There! Summer Fancy Food Show - Manny's Ultimate Mixes

Premium Bloody Mary and Michelada Brand Showcases Authentic Flavor and Innovation at Specialty Food Industry's Largest Gathering

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manny's Ultimate Mixes, creator of premium Bloody Mary and Michelada mixes crafted with authentic and proprietary ingredients, is proud to announce its participation in the 2026 Summer Fancy Food Show, taking place June 28–30 at the Javits Center in New York City. Attendees can visit Manny's Ultimate Mixes at Booth #7136, Level 4 – River Pavilion – Debut District.

The brand enters the show with significant momentum, having recently been awarded a Double Gold Medal at the 2026 San Francisco Ready-to-Drink Competition by The Tasting Alliance — recognized as the competition's highest-rated mix. Manny's was also named a Best of Class Finalist, advancing to final award consideration at The Tasting Alliance's prestigious Top Shelf Awards Gala this November.

The Summer Fancy Food Show, now celebrating its 70th edition, is the specialty food industry's premier product discovery event, bringing together thousands of manufacturers, buyers, distributors, restaurateurs, investors, brokers, media representatives, and industry leaders from around the world. Previous editions have attracted decision-makers from Costco, Whole Foods Market, Walmart, Target, Starbucks, Sysco, Wegmans, Aldi, ShopRite, Meijer, Sobeys, Wawa, The Fresh Market, and many others — making it one of the most influential networking and business-development opportunities in the specialty food sector.

Located within the show's Debut District — a destination for buyers seeking new products, breakthrough concepts, and rising brands — Manny's Ultimate Mixes will join a select group of emerging brands introducing innovative products to the marketplace. Visitors to Booth #7136 will have the opportunity to sample Manny's signature mixes, learn about the brand's unique flavor profile, and explore retail, distribution, and partnership opportunities.

Manny's Ultimate Bloody Mary Mix and Ultimate Michelada Mix have earned a reputation for delivering bold, balanced flavor and exceptional versatility for consumers, retailers, and foodservice operators alike.

"We're excited to bring Manny's Ultimate Mixes to New York and introduce our products to buyers, distributors, retailers, and industry professionals from across the country," said Manny's Ultimate Mixes founder. "The Summer Fancy Food Show is where innovation meets opportunity, and we're thrilled to be part of a community showcasing the next generation of specialty food and beverage brands."

Manny's Ultimate Mixes invites retailers, distributors, media representatives, and specialty food professionals to visit Booth #7136 and experience why Manny's has become a favorite among Bloody Mary and Michelada enthusiasts seeking authentic flavor without compromise.

About Manny's Ultimate Mixes

Manny's Ultimate Mixes creates premium cocktail mixers for consumers who appreciate authentic ingredients, bold flavor, and exceptional quality. The company's flagship Bloody Mary and Michelada mixes combine carefully selected ingredients with proprietary flavor elements to deliver a distinctive taste experience that stands apart in the marketplace. Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Manny's Ultimate Mixes continues to expand its presence among specialty retailers, hospitality partners, and consumers nationwide.

Event Information:

2026 Summer Fancy Food Show

June 28–30, 2026

Javits Center, New York City

Booth #7136 | Level 4 – River Pavilion – Debut District

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