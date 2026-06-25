North America Roofing Market Poised to Expand at 5.3% CAGR Through 2033, Says Persistence Market Research

North America Roofing Market

Re-roofing demand, infrastructure spending, and energy-efficient roofing trends are fueling North America Roofing Materials Market growth through 2033.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North America roofing market continues to demonstrate strong growth prospects, supported by rising construction activity, renovation projects, and increasing investments in resilient building infrastructure. The market size is expected to reach US$ 44.5 billion in 2026 and further expand to US$ 63.9 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The market has built a solid foundation over the years, growing from US$ 33.0 billion in 2020 at a historical CAGR of 4.6%. Growing urbanization, population expansion, and the need for modern roofing systems across residential, commercial, and industrial buildings are creating favorable conditions for market expansion across North America.

Several factors are driving the growth of the roofing materials market in the region. Increasing re-roofing activities following severe weather events, rising federal infrastructure spending, and sustained commercial construction projects are supporting demand for roofing solutions. The growing emphasis on energy-efficient and climate-resilient buildings is also encouraging the adoption of advanced roofing materials. Asphalt shingles remain the leading product segment due to their affordability, durability, and widespread use in residential applications. The United States dominates the North America roofing market owing to its large construction sector, extensive renovation activities, and strong investments in residential and commercial infrastructure.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/36401

Key Highlights from the Report

• The North America roofing market is projected to reach US$ 63.9 billion by 2033.

• The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2026 to 2033.

• Rising re-roofing demand is a major factor driving market expansion.

• Asphalt shingles continue to dominate the product landscape.

• Energy-efficient roofing systems are gaining significant market traction.

• The United States remains the largest contributor to regional revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

The North America roofing market is segmented by material type, roofing type, application, and end-user industry. Based on material type, the market includes asphalt shingles, metal roofing, clay and concrete tiles, wood shingles, slate roofing, and other specialty materials. Asphalt shingles account for the largest market share due to their cost-effectiveness, ease of installation, and suitability for a wide range of climatic conditions. Metal roofing is experiencing notable growth as consumers and businesses seek durable, recyclable, and energy-efficient roofing options.

By application, the market is divided into residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors. The residential segment holds a substantial share due to the large volume of housing construction and roof replacement projects across North America. Commercial roofing demand is also increasing steadily, supported by warehouse expansion, office construction, retail developments, and logistics infrastructure projects. Industrial facilities increasingly require durable roofing systems capable of withstanding harsh environmental conditions while minimizing maintenance costs.

Regional Insights

The United States remains the dominant market within North America, accounting for the majority of regional roofing material consumption. High levels of residential construction, aging building stock requiring replacement roofs, and frequent weather-related roof damage contribute significantly to demand. Government investments in public infrastructure and energy-efficient building initiatives further support market growth throughout the country.

Canada is witnessing increasing demand for advanced roofing systems driven by urban development, sustainability regulations, and extreme weather conditions. Property owners are increasingly investing in durable and energy-efficient roofing solutions to improve building performance and reduce long-term operational costs. Mexico is also emerging as an attractive market due to rapid industrialization, commercial development, and growing investments in residential housing projects, creating new opportunities for roofing material manufacturers.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/36401

Market Drivers

One of the primary drivers of the North America roofing market is the growing frequency of severe weather events, including storms, hurricanes, and hail damage, which create significant demand for roof repair and replacement. In addition, rising investments in infrastructure modernization across the region are supporting roofing product demand in both public and private construction projects. The increasing focus on sustainable construction practices is encouraging the adoption of cool roofs, reflective roofing materials, and energy-efficient systems that help reduce energy consumption and improve building performance. Technological advancements in roofing materials are also enhancing durability, weather resistance, and installation efficiency.

Market Restraints

Despite positive growth prospects, the market faces certain challenges. Fluctuations in raw material prices, particularly for asphalt, metals, and petroleum-based products, can impact manufacturing costs and profit margins. Labor shortages within the construction and roofing industries continue to affect project timelines and increase installation expenses. Additionally, economic uncertainty and high interest rates may delay construction investments and renovation projects, particularly in the residential sector.

Market Opportunities

The growing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly roofing solutions presents substantial opportunities for market participants. Green roofs, solar-integrated roofing systems, and recyclable roofing materials are gaining popularity among residential and commercial property owners seeking to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Increasing adoption of smart building technologies is creating opportunities for innovative roofing systems equipped with advanced monitoring and insulation capabilities. Furthermore, expanding industrial facilities, logistics centers, and data center construction projects across North America are expected to generate significant long-term demand for specialized roofing materials.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/36401

Company Insights

• Owens Corning

• GAF Materials Corporation

• CertainTeed Corporation

• Carlisle Companies Inc.

• Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.

• TAMKO Building Products LLC

• IKO Industries Ltd.

• Atlas Roofing Corporation

• Malarkey Roofing Products

• Johns Manville

Recent Developments

Recent industry developments highlight the increasing focus on sustainability and product innovation. Several roofing manufacturers have expanded their portfolios of energy-efficient and reflective roofing products to meet growing demand for green building solutions. In addition, leading companies continue to invest in manufacturing capacity expansion and advanced production technologies to strengthen supply chains and address rising demand across residential and commercial construction sectors.

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Energy Efficient Motor Market: The global energy-efficient motor market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8%, reaching US$101.6 billion by 2033.

Green Roof Market: The global green roof market is set to reach US$10.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 17%.

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