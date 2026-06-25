TicketsCandy Adds Membership Plans App for Event Organizers Selling Recurring Access

Membership Plans for Venues

TicketsCandy launches Membership Plans, helping venues and events sell recurring access with member passes, renewals, and check-ins.

Memberships can change the way smaller venues think about ticket sales.” — Dmitry Yarchuk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TicketsCandy has launched Membership Plans , a new app that helps event organizers sell subscription-based access directly from their event pages.The update gives organizers a way to turn one-time visitors into repeat customers. Instead of selling only single tickets, venues can now offer weekly, monthly, or yearly memberships. Customers can buy a plan online, save their payment details securely, and get charged automatically based on the plan schedule.The app was built for events and venues that rely on repeat visits. This includes museums, gardens, parks, attractions, clubs, classes, tours, and seasonal experiences.For example, a small museum can sell an annual family membership that includes unlimited visits. A yoga studio can offer a monthly class pass with a set number of check-ins. A garden can create a weekend membership that renews each month and limits members to one visit per day.Memberships also help organizers build a stronger relationship with their audience. A customer who buys a ticket may come once. A member is more likely to return, bring friends, attend special events, and support the venue over time.“Memberships can change the way smaller venues think about ticket sales,” said Dmitry Yarchuk, CEO of TicketsCandy. “A lot of organizers work hard to bring people in once. This app helps them keep those people coming back without adding a messy manual process. The goal was to make memberships useful, simple, and practical for real event teams.”The Membership Plans app includes tools for plan creation, recurring billing, member management, pass scanning, payment history, refunds, and subscription tracking.Organizers can create plans with custom names, prices, descriptions, and benefits. They can also set sale dates, limit the number of memberships available, add discounted pricing, and hide plans when needed.Access can be controlled through scan limits. A monthly plan can allow four visits per month. A yearly pass can allow unlimited visits. A daily scan limit can stop one person from using the same membership several times in one day.Each member receives an electronic membership pass with a QR code. The same pass stays with the customer through renewals. The scanner app checks if the membership is active and confirms that the pass follows the rules set by the organizer.This is useful at the door. Staff can scan the pass and see membership details, including the plan name, member information, renewal period, validity dates, and scan limits.The app also gives customers more control. Members can log into their customer account to update personal details, view billing history, change their payment method, resend their membership pass, or cancel their subscription.For organizers, the dashboard includes a Members page and a Subscriptions page. The Members page groups subscriptions by customer. The Subscriptions page lists each membership on its own, which makes it easier to search, filter, export, and manage active or past subscriptions.Membership payments are also tracked inside reports. This helps organizers review membership revenue together with their regular ticket sales.Early feedback has focused on how much time the app can save.A great example comes from a children’s activity center testing a monthly play pass. The organizer said, “Before this, staff had to track regular visitors in a spreadsheet. Now the pass renews, the QR code scans, and the front desk can see right away if the membership is valid.”Another example is a small historic site that wants to sell annual supporter memberships. With the app, the site can show membership benefits on the event page, collect recurring payments, and let visitors use a digital pass at check-in.TicketsCandy also added clear membership settings to help organizers reduce confusion. Organizers can add membership terms during checkout, a custom confirmation page message, and a custom confirmation email message.The Membership Plans app is now available in the TicketsCandy App Marketplace. Organizers can enable it from the event dashboard and start creating plans once the app is turned on.At launch, membership plans are available for purchase from the public event page. TicketsCandy plans to expand membership availability to more sales channels in future updates.The Membership Plans app joins TicketsCandy’s growing set of tools for organizers who need more than basic ticket sales. The platform already supports online ticketing , booking calendars, event pages, website widgets, Square payments, check-ins, reports, coupons, products, donations, and marketing tools.With the new membership tools, TicketsCandy is giving organizers another way to sell access, build repeat attendance, and manage customer relationships from the same dashboard they already use for ticket sales.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.