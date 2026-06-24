California’s earthquake warning system notified over one million people ahead of Northern California quake

Even as Trump undermines disaster readiness, California’s investments in first-in-the-nation early warning system are delivering for residents

What you need to know: California’s Earthquake Early Warning System delivered advance alerts to more than one million people before the shaking began, demonstrating how continued state investments are strengthening public safety and preparedness.

SACRAMENTO – California’s first-in-the-nation Earthquake Early Warning System provided more than a million Californians advance notice before a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck near Willits in Northern California this morning, giving residents critical seconds to take life-saving action. The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) estimates that hundreds of thousands more received wireless emergency alerts on devices that have integrated earthquake early warning alert software built into their operating systems.

“California must always be ready for potential disasters. Thanks to our Earthquake Early Warning system, more than one million people throughout Northern California received alerts on their mobile phones when shaking began, giving them vital seconds to drop, cover, and hold on. As we say, it’s not a matter of if, but when the next earthquake will occur. I encourage all Californians to download the MyShake app and allow emergency alerts on their cell phones to receive these timely notifications.”

Governor Gavin Newsom

The earthquake, centered 7.5 miles east of Willits in the Mendocino Range, was felt across wide areas of Northern California just after 8 a.m., including the greater San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento region. Early alerts can provide people with critical seconds to take proactive action to protect themselves, such as dropping, covering, and holding on before shaking begins.

Cal OES continues to coordinate with local officials to assess impacts and support communities in affected areas.

MyShake’s growing reach: 4.5 million downloads and counting

California reached a major milestone this week as the MyShake App surpassed 4.5 million downloads. This achievement is another significant step in expanding access to California’s life-saving earthquake technology and building resilience across the state.

“All Californians should download the MyShake app on their mobile devices to help them prepare for earthquakes,” said Cal OES Director Caroline Thomas Jacobs. “These alerts enable people to take life-saving steps before shaking begins.”

Since its inception, the app has delivered more than 6.8 million alerts for 194 earthquakes. More than 60% of the system’s 1,064 sensors have been installed since the program launched, making the system more accurate and faster at delivering alerts.

To receive earthquake warnings, individuals and families can get alerts through the Earthquake Warning California system in three ways.

Californians are encouraged to:

As Trump undermines readiness, California pushes forward

California’s disaster preparedness progress took years of sustained investment, partnership, and commitment to science. Donald Trump is taking the nation in the opposite direction.

President Trump’s proposed fiscal year 2027 budget makes deep cuts to climate and disaster funding, which would quickly shift preparedness and resilience costs onto state and local governments. States across the nation are already grappling with the economic fallout from the Trump administration’s illegal tariffs, cuts to healthcare, costly war with Iran, and more. Federal spending decisions have real-world consequences for residents of all states.

For example, $1.3 billion in cuts to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) would reduce state and local preparedness grant programs. It also eliminates the Next Generation Warning System Grant Program, which supports local public media efforts to provide emergency alerts and warnings to the public, including rural areas. The gutting of frontline federal agencies is the culmination of actions the federal administration has taken to further erode our nation’s ability to prepare for and respond to natural disasters.

Public servants from federal agencies work tirelessly to protect communities and advance science. Still, a lack of support from Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress hampers their efforts and weakens our national security. The budget is a statement of values, and President Trump has made his clear. The Trump administration chooses to cut federal preparedness and disaster funding even as weather and climate-driven costs continue to burden Americans with billions per year.

Record investments under Governor Newsom

Since taking office, Governor Newsom has advanced a series of targeted investments and partnerships to improve earthquake and seismic preparedness across California. Key actions include:

A one-time General Fund investment of $16.3 million in the 2019 budget to finish the build-out of the statewide earthquake early warning system, including completion of seismic station installation, addition of GPS stations, improved telemetry, and a public education campaign.

An additional $17.3 million in 2020 to support full operation and maintenance of the earthquake early warning system, ensuring that alerts remain reliable and accessible statewide.

Launch of Earthquake Warning California for public use in 2019 and a 2020 partnership with Google to integrate the state’s early warning technology into all compatible Android smartphones, helping ensure that millions of Californians can receive alerts without downloading a separate app.

Ongoing investments, in partnership with the California Earthquake Authority and Cal OES, in the Earthquake Brace + Bolt program, which provides grants of up to $3,000 per home for seismic retrofits of older houses, with more than $20 million in grant funding available in recent years to help homeowners and, in 2025, certain landlords strengthen vulnerable properties.

Continued support for seismic safety and enforcement of hospital seismic standards, including a 2024 decision to maintain the 2030 deadline for compliance with the state’s Hospital Facilities Seismic Safety Act , keeping pressure on facilities to remain operational after a major earthquake.

These investments and policy decisions build on the work of previous federal administrations and university partners, while ensuring that Californians are not left exposed if the Trump administration scales back long-term funding for research, operations, and system maintenance.