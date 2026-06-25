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Food Safety Alert: Plant-based products recalled due to plastic concerns

MorningStar Farms is recalling certain frozen, plant-based products due to the potential presence of plastic pieces. The products were distributed nationwide and may have been sold in Mesa County. To date, no injuries have been reported in connection to these items.

 

Description of recalled products

  • 10.5 oz. Buffalo Chik’n Nuggets with best by dates of July 7, 2027 or July 8, 2027.
  • 8 oz. Hot and Spicy Sausage Patties with best by dates of July 5, 2027, July 6, 2027, or July 8, 2027.
  • Check the FDA website to review the full list of products.

 

What consumers should do

  • Check freezers for the recalled products and throw them out or return to the place of purchase.
  • Contact a doctor right away if you have concerns after consuming the recalled products.  

 

MCPH role in food recalls

There are systems in place to make sure the food people buy and eat is safe. When Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) has been made aware of a product being recalled that could have been distributed in Mesa County, MCPH shares the information so it reaches as many community members as possible.

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Food Safety Alert: Plant-based products recalled due to plastic concerns

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