KAFM Community Affairs: Adult Protection Awareness Month

On the third Thursday of every month, Mesa County Department of Human Services (MCDHS) hosts a segment on the KAFM Community Affairs show. Recently, Adult Protective Services Program Manager Shannon Hardy joined us to discuss Adult Protection Awareness Month and the important role Adult Protective Services (APS) plays in supporting vulnerable adults in our community.

APS serves at-risk adults who may be vulnerable to abuse, neglect, self-neglect or exploitation because of physical or cognitive impairments that limit their ability to care for themselves or seek necessary services. One of the most common concerns APS receives in Mesa County involves self-neglect, highlighting the importance of community awareness and involvement.

Many people are unaware of the signs of mistreatment or assume someone else will report concerns. Community members, friends, neighbors and family members all play an important role in helping protect vulnerable adults. Reporting suspected mistreatment can connect individuals with services and support that help them remain safe and independent in their homes for as long as possible.

When APS receives a report, staff determine whether the situation meets criteria for services. If it does, a caseworker assesses the individual's needs and works with the adult, their support system and community partners to address safety concerns and reduce the risk of future mistreatment.

Adult Protection Awareness Month serves as an important reminder that everyone has a role in preventing abuse, neglect and exploitation. If you suspect an at-risk adult is being mistreated, do not assume someone else has already reported it. Speaking up could make a significant difference in someone's life.

Listen to the full conversation!