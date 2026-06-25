While Donald Trump Blocks Bipartisan Affordable Housing Bill, Nevada Democrats Continue Fight to Lower Costs, Build More Housing 

As housing costs continue to squeeze Nevada families, Nevada Democrats are leading the charge to build more homes, lower costs, crack down on corporate bad actors, and expand housing opportunities for working families. Meanwhile, Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans continue to prioritize politics over helping Nevadans as Trump refuses to sign the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act that would help address America’s housing shortage and GOP-fueled affordability crisis, that all federal-elected Nevada Democrats support and voted for.

As Trump and Nevada Republicans cozy up to corporate interests and drum up fringe partisan distractions, Nevada Democrats are delivering real solutions.

Here’s a look at Nevada Democrats’ fight to make housing more affordable for working families:

Attorney General Aaron Ford has made housing affordability a central plank of his campaign for Governor:

As Governor, Attorney General Ford will sign legislation that stops Wall Street investors from buying up homes and driving up costs while partnering with local communities to ensure Nevada families can afford to live where they work.

In the US Senate, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Senator Jacky Rosen are prioritizing housing legislation to help Nevada families struggling under the Lombardo-Trump economy:

Senator Cortez Masto’s Affordable Housing Bond Enhancement Act would make homeownership more accessible and sustainable for working families.

Senator Jacky Rosen’s HOME Act would crack down on price gouging by corporate investors who are buying up housing stock and driving up home prices.

In the House of Representatives, Nevada Democrats are aggressively fighting to lower housing costs:

Congresswoman Susie Lee introduced the House version of the Southern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act, introduced by Senator Cortez Masto in the Senate, which would free up land to support new affordable housing development.

Congressman Steven Horsford is leading on the HOME Act and is one of the strongest advocates for holding Wall Street investors accountable when they buy up housing stock and drive prices.

Congresswoman Dina Titus introduced the Housing Vouchers Fairness Act to increase the number of vouchers allocated to Nevada.

In the State Legislature, Nevada Democrats have pushed for nearly the exact bill Donald Trump is refusing to sign at the federal level, which Lombardo blocked both attempts:

Lombardo vetoed Democratic legislation that would have limited how many homes big corporations could buy in a single year, similar to the federal 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act.

During the 2025 legislative session, Lombardo pressured members of his own party into blocking a similar bill proposed by Senator Dina Neal.

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