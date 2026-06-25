Boutiques Singapore Goes Regional with Launch of Boutiques Asia: The Bangkok Edition 202

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boutiques Singapore, the homegrown design platform best known for its highly-anticipated bi-annual events at the F1 Pit Building, is taking a major step onto the regional stage with the launch of Boutiques Asia: The Bangkok Edition 2026.

Taking place from 24 to 26 July at ICONSIAM, Bangkok’s landmark riverside lifestyle destination, the event will bring together over 120 independent brands from Asia and around the world — including a strong contingent of Singapore-based labels — for a curated showcase that will allow designers to connect directly with new regional audiences. With more than 70 exclusive launches unveiled only at Boutiques Asia, visitors will be among the first to discover new brands, limited releases, and exclusive drops.

Originally started in Singapore in 2002 as a one-day event with just 17 brands, Boutiques has evolved into one of the city’s most recognised and beloved platforms for independent design. Its regional expansion reflects both the growth of Singapore’s creative ecosystem, as well as the increasing ambition of local brands to venture outward.

With support from Enterprise Singapore, the government agency that champions the growth of Singapore enterprises, Boutiques is helping Singapore businesses take their first steps into new markets and connect with audiences beyond home.

Charlotte Cain, the founder of Boutiques Singapore and Boutiques Asia, says: “Boutiques has always been about supporting independent brands in Singapore and giving them the space and support they need to be discovered. As the scene matures, we want to provide brands with meaningful, accessible ways to grow beyond Singapore and reach new markets, which was why taking Boutiques regional was a natural progression for us. Boutiques Asia is an extension of the platform we’ve built in Singapore, one that champions independent design and meaningful connections, and we’re so excited to unveil it to new audiences in Bangkok.”

Cindy Ngiam, Director, Retail at Enterprise Singapore, says: “Southeast Asia’s appetite for differentiated retail is growing, and Singapore brands are well placed to capture these opportunities. By partnering Boutiques Asia to showcase Singapore labels to the region, EnterpriseSG is helping local brands understand regional consumers, adapt their offerings, and build a lasting presence in the region. We will continue to support such initiatives that help our brands venture beyond our shores and grow into globally competitive enterprises.”

What to Expect at Boutiques Asia

The inaugural Bangkok Edition offers a tightly curated selection of brands designed with the Thai market in mind. A first for the city, the concept shifts away from conventional retail towards a more immersive experience built on face-to-face interaction. As with all Boutiques editions, founders will be present, allowing for more personal and authentic exchanges.

At the event, visitors can expect the same vibrant energy that defines the Singapore editions, with brands that run the gamut from fashion, accessories, homeware, lifestyle, and food in a holistic experience that reflects both Singapore’s design sensibilities and Bangkok’s vibrant creative culture.

A Bounty of Design-led Fashion Labels to Discover

For the discerning aesthetes, The Bangkok Edition 2026 brings together the most coveted regional labels. From sophisticated everyday wardrobe staples to experimental silhouettes, Boutiques Asia is the ultimate destination for those looking to refresh their wardrobes.

Complementing these wearable collections is a showcase of stylish accessories, including those from former Boutiques Showcase Grant recipients Days of Ever and Aomorie. Jakarta-based bag designer WN White Noise will be bringing their all-new Sora bag collection to the event.

Sharing this focus on minimalist utility is Kuala Lumpur-based The WES Studio, a brand rooted in simplicity that honours form and function for gentle and meaningful living. They will present a curated selection of their signature pieces, with their refined yet understated Small Soft Snow Leather Bag taking centre stage.

A Multi-Sensory Showcase at Boutiques Asia

Boutiques Asia expands its offering with a lifestyle-driven showcase that brings together art, beauty, wellness, and food under one roof. Bringing together leading designers and artists from across Asia, Industry+'s "No Boundaries" exhibition offers a unique showcase of contemporary collectibles and one-of-a-kind works.

Enterprise Singapore will also bring a taste of Singapore right to the door of Bangkok with the debut of the Tasty Singapore food truck. Boutiques Asia will be the first of the culinary pop-up’s three stops, with each stop featuring a unique curation of three dishes with bold flavours crafted using Singaporean food & beverage products, thoughtfully reinterpreted for the Thai palate.

At the heart of the experience, renowned Singaporean chef Enoch Teo, founder of Fatt Chicken, and his team will be leading live cooking demonstrations, giving guests an up-close look at the quality of Singapore’s pantry staples and how they can be used to elevate everyday cooking. Rounding up the immersive experience is a retail corner packed with Singaporean products and exclusive merchandise, offering guests the opportunity to take home a piece of Singapore.

Singapore-Thailand Collaborations Not to be Missed

Highlighting the growing connection between Singapore and Thailand, Boutiques Asia presents a curated selection of cross-cultural collaborations spanning art, design, and lifestyle.

Singaporean accessories label TALKING TOES — which aims to infuse purpose, self-love, and positive social impact into the humble sock — will present an exclusive capsule collection with local Thai artist Fluffy Omelet. Dubbed Happy Homebody, this collection of socks, tees and caps inspired by home, pets, and everyday things that bring warmth and comfort will be sold exclusively at the event, with 10% of its profits going to the Soi Dog Foundation.

Singaporean regional art platform GOFY will present a specially curated programme of artist talks and workshops featuring Thai artists DuckRuai, celebrated for her colourful, whimsical works that draw on nature and everyday life, and Nat Kunyapat, known for her lush, nature-filled worlds. This interactive showcase will sit alongside an array of merchandise, tapestries, and digital prints from artists around the region.

Tickets to Boutiques Asia: The Bangkok Edition 2026 are now available and can be purchased via this link.

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