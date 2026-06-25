Harbour Air Introduces Additional Direct Service to Vancouver Island's West Coast With New Ucluelet Route

Harbour Air seaplane in Vancouver

This new daily service puts Ucluelet within an hour of downtown Vancouver

VANCOUVER, CANADA, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Harbour Air launched its first flight from Downtown Vancouver to Ucluelet. The new seaplane service will operate daily during the summer season with one-way fares starting at $209†."We are excited to bring this new service to Ucluelet," said Ayesha Howitt, Vice-President of People, Culture and Safety at Harbour Air. "Ucluelet has been recognized as one of the world's top travel destinations for 2026 by Expedia, and we’re making it easier to experience first-hand. Whether you're out on the ocean watching whales or simply taking in the spectacular landscape, this flight puts you in the heart of it all in under an hour.”New for the summer season, Harbour Air lands directly in the Ucluelet Inlet, connecting travellers from downtown Vancouver to Ucluelet’s town centre in approximately 50 minutes. The route offers travellers seamless access to dramatic shorelines, dense forest trails and the relaxed coastal atmosphere that has put Ucluelet on the map nationally and internationally.The Vancouver–Ucluelet route joins Harbour Air’s flights to Tofino, including wheeled flights during the winter season, extending Harbour Air's network further into Vancouver Island's west coast. It's part of Harbour Air’s commitment to saving people time and making more of BC accessible. As interest in Ucluelet continues to grow, Harbour Air is positioned to be the easiest way to get there.Service Highlights· Service runs June 25 to September 30, 2026· Flight time is approximately 50 minutes· Once per day· One-way fares from $209†As of December 2025, Aeroplan members earn points on all Harbour Air flights with eligible fares, including cross-border and new routes. Members can earn up to 200 points per flight depending on the fare class. Full details available at harbourair.com †Based on sample one-way fare from Vancouver to Ucluelet with 45-day advance purchase. All fares are displayed in Canadian dollars and are all-inclusive of taxes and fees. Travel by September 30, 2026. Full terms and conditions are available at harbourair.com.-30-About Harbour AirHarbour Air is North America's largest seaplane airline, connecting communities across the Pacific Northwest for over 40 years. Operating up to 200 daily flights to 15 destinations from its hubs in Vancouver and Victoria, Harbour Air is renowned for its unwavering commitment to safety and exceptional service. The airline combines breathtaking coastal views with sustainable aviation practices delivering simple, seamless and hassle-free travel options. For more information and reservations, visit harbourair.com.For media inquiries, contact:Harbour Air Media Relations media@harbourair.com

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