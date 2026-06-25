GuestPostNow Launches Done-for-You Press Release Distribution To ITs Guest Post Marketplace

Press releases increasingly feed the AI assistants people now use to find answers. A done-for-you team handles writing, editing, and distribution Press release distribution puts brands in front of journalists and newsrooms. Releases reach a syndication network of 350M+ monthly readers worldwide.

The guest posting platform now distributes client press releases to major outlets — extending brand visibility across search engines and AI assistants.

Most businesses know they should be in the news, but writing and pitching a release is a barrier that stops them before they start” — Arnav Jamwal, Manager of GuestPostNow

LIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GuestPostNow, the online marketplace for guest post placements, today announced the launch of a done-for-you press release distribution service . The new offering writes, edits, and distributes client press releases to the Associated Press, Google News, and more than 100 major news and broadcast outlets — giving brands a fast, fully managed path to media coverage and the kind of third-party credibility that influences buyers.The launch marks GuestPostNow's most significant expansion beyond its core marketplace to date, and reflects a broader shift in how companies earn visibility online: not only through search rankings, but increasingly through the trusted, widely syndicated content that both search engines and AI systems rely on.A new channel built around reach and credibilityFor most businesses, the value of appearing in the news has never been in question. The barrier has always been execution: identifying a newsworthy angle, writing a release that meets editorial standards, formatting it correctly, and getting it in front of the right outlets. GuestPostNow's new service is designed to remove that barrier entirely.Clients begin with a short brief — or an existing draft — describing what is happening: a product launch, a funding round, a new hire, a milestone, an award, a partnership, or an original data story. GuestPostNow's editorial team then shapes the material into a publication-ready release, crafts the headline, places keyword links naturally within the body, adds an approved company boilerplate and quote, and formats everything to distribution standards. The client reviews and approves the final version before anything goes live.Once approved, the release is distributed across a syndication network that reaches a combined audience of more than 350 million monthly readers, spanning major newswires, hundreds of regional television and radio affiliate sites, national newspapers, and professional news databases. Every order concludes with a full distribution report that shows clients exactly where their release was published — a level of transparency the company says is central to the offering.How the service worksThe service is structured to be simple for clients who do not have a communications team. After placing an order, a buyer submits the news, the company website, up to three keyword anchor links, and any quotes, images, or supporting detail. GuestPostNow handles the rest, typically drafting within one to two business days. Following client approval, the distributor's editorial team reviews and publishes the release, usually within a few business days.Press release packages are available in three tiers. The entry package includes a single professionally written and fully distributed release. Mid- and upper-tier packages add multiple releases, a social media push, a Google Business Profile embed, priority drafting, custom news angles, journalist-targeted distribution, and embedded media such as images and video. Multi-release packages are valid for twelve months, allowing brands to space announcements out and maintain a steady, ongoing presence in the news cycle rather than publishing a single one-off release.manipulation of search rankings. For clients whose primary goal is ranking improvement, GuestPostNow continues to recommend its core guest post placements, making press releases a complement to, not a replacement for, its existing offerings.Built on a marketplace at scaleThe press release service launches from a position of considerable scale. GuestPostNow operates one of the larger guest posting marketplaces online, listing more than 500,000 active websites across 48 categories. The platform supports a community of over 22,000 members — a mix of website owners offering placements and buyers seeking them — who together have completed more than 13,000 orders.That buyer base is dominated by SEO agencies and in-house marketing teams, many of whom manage link-building and content campaigns for multiple clients at once. For these users, press release distribution is a natural addition to an existing workflow: the same account that books a guest post placement can now also commission a fully managed news release, with both campaigns visible in one dashboard.Alongside guest posts and press releases, GuestPostNow offers a range of complementary visibility services, including professional article writing and domain authority improvement. The company describes its consistent philosophy across all of these products as "done-for-you" — handling the execution so that clients can focus on outcomes rather than process.Press releases in the age of AI searchGuestPostNow frames the launch against a structural change in how information is discovered. For two decades, search engines such as Google have been the primary gateway to online attention. That gateway is now widening. AI assistants — including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Google's AI Overviews — are increasingly where people turn for answers, and these systems draw on a different, broader pool of content than a traditional search index.Large language models are trained on enormous volumes of text, including news articles and press releases published on high-authority, trustworthy platforms. When a brand publishes relevant, well-structured releases on a consistent basis, it sends fresh signals that these models can learn from and later reference in their responses. Marketers have begun calling this emerging discipline Generative Engine Optimization, or GEO — the practice of making content discoverable not only to search engines, but to AI systems generating direct answers.Press releases are particularly well suited to this environment. They are written in a clear, factual style, they carry datelines and citations, and they are distributed across recognized media outlets. Releases that include clear data points, structured formatting, and quotable statements are more likely to be indexed quickly and surfaced in AI-generated answers across platforms. GuestPostNow says every release it produces is written with this in mind, using headings, short paragraphs, and organized sections that are easy for both readers and machines to parse.The company is careful not to overstate the mechanics. AI citation cannot be guaranteed, and outcomes vary by topic and timing. But the underlying logic — that brands appearing more often across credible, well-structured sources are more likely to be recognized and referenced — informs how the service is designed.Why GuestPostNow built the service"Most businesses know they should be in the news, but writing and pitching a release is a barrier that stops them before they start," said Arnav Jamwal, Manager of GuestPostNow. "We removed that barrier. You tell us what's happening, we make it publication-ready, and your brand shows up where people — and increasingly, AI tools — are looking. It's the same done-for-you philosophy that built our marketplace, applied to a different kind of visibility."Jamwal added that the timing reflects what the company is seeing from its own buyers. "Our customers are sophisticated marketers, and they've been telling us the search landscape is changing under their feet," He said. "Rankings still matter, but so doesJamwal added that the timing reflects what the company is seeing from its own buyers. "Our customers are sophisticated marketers, and they've been telling us the search landscape is changing under their feet," He said. "Rankings still matter, but so does showing up in an AI answer or being seen on a recognized news outlet. Press release distribution lets a brand do something that's genuinely hard to fake: appear, repeatedly, in places people already trust."Availability and pricingThe press release distribution service is available now to all GuestPostNow members and to new customers, with packages starting at $149. Orders can be placed directly from a GuestPostNow account, where clients can submit their brief, upload or link a draft, and track delivery alongside their other campaigns. Full distribution reports are included with every package.GuestPostNow says the service will continue to evolve, with planned enhancements including scheduling tools for multi-release campaigns and additional media options for premium tiers.About GuestPostNowGuestPostNow is an online marketplace that connects brands, marketers, and SEO agencies with website owners offering editorial guest post placements. The platform lists more than 500,000 active websites across 48 categories and supports a community of over 22,000 members who have completed more than 13,000 orders. Alongside its marketplace, GuestPostNow offers complementary visibility services including article writing, domain authority improvement, and press release distribution. The company's focus is "done-for-you" execution that helps brands earn credibility and reach across search engines, news outlets, and AI platforms. Learn more at https://guestpostnow.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.