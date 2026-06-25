Good Guy Roofing Announces Annual 'Safe Roofs for Seniors' Free Inspection Week Across South Florida

Safe Roofs for Seniors initiative

New community initiative will help senior homeowners in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade identify roof issues before summer storms create costly damage

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good Guy Roofing , a South Florida roofing company serving Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties, today announced the launch of its annual “Safe Roofs for Seniors” Free Inspection Week, a new community-focused initiative designed to help senior homeowners identify potential roof concerns before peak summer storm activity.During the program, eligible senior homeowners across South Florida will be able to request a free roof inspection focused on storm readiness, visible damage, active or potential leak points, drainage concerns, roof aging, and practical repair prioritization. The goal is to help older residents make informed decisions before a small roof issue becomes a major water intrusion, mold, insurance, or structural problem.“Good Guy Roofing was built on the idea that homeowners deserve honest answers, especially when it comes to protecting the place they live,” said Howard Mofshin, Co-CEO of Good Guy Roofing. “With Safe Roofs for Seniors, we want to give older homeowners and their families peace of mind before the strongest summer storms arrive. Sometimes a simple inspection can catch an issue early and help prevent thousands of dollars in damage.”The announcement comes as South Florida enters another hurricane season. NOAA’s 2026 Atlantic hurricane outlook predicts 8 to 14 named storms, 3 to 6 hurricanes, and 1 to 3 major hurricanes, while reminding residents that even a below-normal season can still produce dangerous storms. For many senior homeowners, preparing early can make the difference between a manageable roof repair and an emergency situation after heavy rain or high winds.“Failure to plan for hurricane season can cost a tremendous amount more after the fact than if you take care of your largest asset today,” said David Avidon, Co-CEO of Good Guy Roofing. “Safe Roofs for Seniors is about helping our neighbors plan ahead, understand their options, and feel more confident before the weather turns.”The free inspection week is designed for senior homeowners who may be uncertain about the condition of their roof or who have noticed warning signs such as ceiling stains, missing or lifted shingles or tiles, pooling water, clogged drainage areas, cracked flashing, musty odors, or recent storm-related wear. Good Guy Roofing consultants will provide straightforward findings, photos where appropriate, and guidance on which concerns may need immediate attention versus what can be monitored over time.The initiative also supports families and caregivers who want to help older relatives prepare their homes before storm season intensifies. In South Florida, many roof issues are not visible from the ground, and leaks can begin long before water appears inside the home. A proactive inspection can help uncover vulnerabilities around vents, valleys, skylights, flashing, roof penetrations, gutters, flat-roof sections, and aging materials.Good Guy Roofing provides residential roofing services throughout South Florida, including roof inspections, roof repair and maintenance, roof leak repair, roof replacement, roof installation, and storm-related roofing support. The company is based in Pompano Beach and serves homeowners across Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade counties with an emphasis on honest communication, quality workmanship, and roofing systems built for Florida conditions.Senior homeowners, family members, caregivers, and community organizations interested in the Safe Roofs for Seniors Free Inspection Week can contact Good Guy Roofing to request availability and learn more about eligibility.About Good Guy RoofingGood Guy Roofing is a South Florida roofing company based in Pompano Beach, Florida, serving Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade counties. The company provides roof replacement, roof repair and maintenance, roof leak repair, roof inspection, and roof installation services for homeowners across the region. Good Guy Roofing is focused on honest communication, dependable service, and durable roofing solutions designed for South Florida weather. Learn more at www.goodguyroofing.com

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