Sierra Homebuyers Surprises Reno Family With $10,000 as First Recipients of New “Uplift Award”

Sierra Homebuyers founder Joel Janson and his two sons present a $10,000 Uplift Award check to Mike and Kimberly and their daughter during KTVN’s “2 Plus You Nevada” in Reno, Nevada.

Founder Joel Janson and his two sons present the gift on KTVN’s “2 Plus You Nevada,” launching a twice-yearly give-back program.

Walking out with my two sons to hand them that check was one of the proudest moments I have had in this business.” — Joel Janson, Founder & Owner, Sierra Homebuyers

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sierra Homebuyers, a family-owned Reno home buying company, surprised a local couple with a $10,000 gift during a segment on KTVN Channel 2’s “2 Plus You Nevada,” naming them the first recipients of the company’s new Sierra Homebuyers Uplift Award. What Mike and Kimberly believed was a simple interview about their family and recent home sale turned into an emotional celebration when founder Joel Janson and his two young sons walked out with a check to help the couple begin their next chapter. The segment aired under the company’s television brand, Sierra Buys.The Uplift Award is a new cornerstone of the company’s community involvement. Twice a year, it recognizes deserving local sellers who fell on hard times — through job loss, serious illness or injury, family transitions, or financial setbacks — and who took a courageous first step toward a fresh start by selling their home. Each award pairs meaningful cash support with a personalized experience, such as a restorative family getaway, home upgrades, educational opportunities, or relocation assistance. The goal is simple: to turn a difficult chapter into a story of resilience and new beginnings.Mike and Kimberly, whose last name is being withheld at the family’s request, faced profound challenges while raising their young daughter, who has Down syndrome. The family dealt with serious health issues that led to job loss and significant financial strain, including medical bills and debt accumulated while trying to stay afloat. Through it all, Mike continued his work as a truck driver, and the couple remained kind, positive, and genuinely gracious — qualities that stood out to everyone who worked with them.When they decided to sell, lead manager Tara Jimenez stayed in touch patiently for many months, never pushing, until the timing was right. After closing, the couple left heartfelt public Google and Yelp reviews thanking Tara and the Sierra Homebuyers team by name for their genuine care and professionalism.“Mike and Kimberly are the kind of people you root for,” said Joel Janson, founder and owner of Sierra Homebuyers. “They went through more than anyone should and never lost their kindness. Walking out with my two sons to hand them that check was one of the proudest moments I have had in this business. This is exactly why we created the Uplift Award — to lift up families like theirs as they turn the page.”Since 2009, Sierra Homebuyers and its television brand Sierra Buys have served homeowners across Reno, Sparks, Carson City, and Northern Nevada through life’s toughest moments with a straightforward, people-first approach. In addition to the Uplift Award, the company leads quarterly Give Back Initiatives, selecting local Reno nonprofits and causes to support with donated items, monetary contributions, gift cards, and hands-on help. Organizations supported include the Veterans Guest House, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northern Nevada, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada, and Eddy House. The Uplift Award extends that same commitment directly to the families the company serves, reflecting founder Joel Janson’s promise to leave every interaction better than it was found.Sierra Homebuyers will share future recipients’ stories (with permission) and welcomes past clients and community members to nominate deserving families.About Sierra HomebuyersFounded in 2009, Sierra Homebuyers is a family-owned, Reno-based home buying company that helps homeowners across Reno, Sparks, Carson City, and Northern Nevada sell their houses quickly and with certainty — including when a traditional listing is not the right fit. The company is known for a straightforward, people-first approach that prioritizes honesty, flexibility, and respect for every seller’s circumstances. It operates Sierra Buys ( sierrabuys.com ) as its television and marketing brand and is led by founder Joel Janson. Learn more at SierraHomebuyers.com Media ContactSierra Homebuyerscontact@sierrahomebuyers.com | (775) 455-4500

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