Thailand Positions Itself as ASEAN's Water Innovation Hub with Launch of Aquatech Asia 2026
Government and industry representatives gathered at the official launch of Aquatech Asia 2026, Asia’s leading platform for water technology, innovation and sustainable water solutions.
Experts from government, industry and academia shared insights during the panel discussion “Advancing Water Resilience in Thailand and Beyond,” exploring key priorities, partnerships and opportunities shaping the future of sustainable water management ahe
Aquatech Asia 2026 debuts in Thailand, bringing global water leaders together to advance innovation, resilience and sustainable water solutions across ASEAN.BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thailand is taking a significant step towards strengthening its role as a regional hub for water technology, innovation and sustainable infrastructure with the launch of Aquatech Asia 2026, the Asian edition of the world's leading water technology exhibition and conference.
The event was officially announced during a press conference hosted by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Thailand in Bangkok, reflecting the long-standing cooperation between Thailand and the Netherlands in advancing water management, climate resilience and sustainable development.
Organised by VNU Asia Pacific in partnership with RAI Amsterdam, Aquatech Asia 2026 will take place from 25–27 November 2026 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) and is expected to become a major regional platform connecting global technology providers, policymakers, utilities, industrial users, researchers, investors and infrastructure developers from across Asia and beyond.
The launch comes at a time when Southeast Asia is facing growing challenges related to climate change, rapid urbanisation, industrial expansion and increasing demand for water resources. Water security has become a critical issue that directly impacts economic competitiveness, industrial productivity, food security, energy resilience and quality of life.
Speaking at the launch, Mr. Christiaan A. Bergwerff, First Secretary of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Thailand, highlighted the importance of international cooperation in addressing shared water challenges.
"Water management is a shared priority for both the Netherlands and Thailand, as well as many countries across Southeast Asia. Aquatech Asia will provide a global platform for sharing innovations and integrated water management approaches while strengthening collaboration to support sustainable growth across the region."
The Netherlands is globally recognised for its expertise in flood protection, delta management and integrated water solutions, making the partnership particularly relevant as countries across Asia seek practical and scalable responses to increasingly complex water-related challenges. For Thailand, the arrival of Aquatech Asia represents more than the launch of a major international exhibition brand. It reflects the country's growing ambition to become a centre for water technology, innovation and sustainable infrastructure development within ASEAN.
Mr. Duangdej Yuaikwarmdee, CEO of VNU Asia Pacific, said that water is no longer simply an environmental issue but a strategic factor shaping future economic growth and national resilience.
"Aquatech Asia is not simply an exhibition. It is a platform that connects governments, industry leaders, researchers, investors and technology innovators to address one of the world's most critical challenges. By bringing global expertise and solutions to Thailand, we aim to accelerate innovation, strengthen collaboration and support the country's long-term water resilience."
According to Mr. Rene Bos, Exhibition Director of Aquatech China and Asia, RAI Amsterdam, Thailand offers exceptional potential as a regional meeting point for the global water industry."Thailand combines industrial demand, regional connectivity and a growing focus on sustainable infrastructure. These factors make it an ideal location for Aquatech's expansion in Asia. We see significant opportunities to bring global technology leaders together with regional stakeholders to accelerate innovation and business collaboration."
Aquatech Asia 2026 will showcase cutting-edge technologies and solutions across the entire water value chain, including water and wastewater treatment, water reuse, filtration and membrane technologies, smart water management systems, AI-powered monitoring solutions, flood and drought mitigation technologies, and future-ready infrastructure designed to support sustainable urban and industrial development.
The launch also featured a panel discussion on "Advancing Water Resilience in Thailand and Beyond: Priorities, Partnerships, and What to Expect at Aquatech Asia 2026," bringing together experts from government, industry and academia, including Mr. Chumlarp Tejasen, Assistant to the Secretary-General of the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR); Ms. Poranee Kongamornpinyo, Vice Chairman of the Water, Environment and Climate Change Institute and Chairman of the Subcommittee on Water Resources Management for Sustainability; Assoc. Prof. Witaya Wannasuphoprasit, Ph.D., Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University; and Dr. Thanapon Piman, Senior Research Fellow, Stockholm Environment Institute – Asia Centre (SEI).
Panelists agreed that strengthening water resilience across Thailand and Southeast Asia will require closer collaboration among governments, industry, academia and international organisations, supported by innovation, investment and integrated water management solutions.
Mr. Chumlarp Tejasen highlighted the importance of integrated planning and reliable data to support long-term water resilience, while Ms. Poranee Kongamornpinyo emphasised that water security has become a key driver of industrial competitiveness and sustainable economic growth.
Assoc. Prof. Witaya Wannasuphoprasit, Ph.D. noted that effective water management depends not only on infrastructure but also on long-term planning, data-driven decision-making and the ability to live sustainably with water. Meanwhile, Dr. Thanapon Piman stressed the importance of translating research, technology and innovation into practical solutions that can support policy development and real-world implementation across the region.
Together, the panel underscored the need to bridge policy, technology, investment and knowledge-sharing to strengthen water security and climate resilience throughout Thailand and Southeast Asia.
Aquatech Asia 2026: 25–27 November 2026 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok, Thailand
For more information, please visit: https://aquatech-asia.com
Sarawut Burapapat
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