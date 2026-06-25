CTDOT plans Removal Retaining Wall on Route 8 Northbound to Old Stratford Road in Shelton

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is developing plans to remove Retaining Wall No. RW-126-008-001, located on the Route 8 northbound off-ramp to Old Stratford Road in Shelton.

The project involves the removal of Retaining Wall No. RW-126-008-001 and the regrading of the slope behind the wall.

The present schedule indicates that the design will be completed in 2027, with construction anticipated to start in 2028, assuming acceptance of the project, availability of funding and receipt of any required right-of-way and environmental permits. This project will be undertaken with 100% state funds.

It is CTDOT's policy to keep the public informed and involved when such projects are undertaken. It is important that the community share its concerns with CTDOT to assist in the project's development. If anyone has any questions or comments on this project, contact Gregory Funk, Principal Engineer, at (860) 594-3214 or by e-mail at Gregory.Funk@ct.gov. Please refer to State Project No. 0173-0539.