Kuvings Philippines Launches Payday Promotion for AUTO10S Following Successful Debut Campaign

Kuvings Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10S Kuvings Hands Free Slow Juicer AUTO10S Kuvings Philippines Payday Promotion for the AUTO10S

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuvings Philippines has announced its second online promotion for the award-winning AUTO10S Hands-Free Slow Juicer , offering Filipino consumers a special payday discount following the success of its first launch campaign earlier this year. The Payday Promotion runs until July 5, allowing customers to purchase the Kuvings AUTO10S at a special promotional price of ₱33,600, representing a 20% discount from the regular retail price.As an added benefit, customers who purchase the Kuvings AUTO10S during the promotional period will receive a free Blank Strainer, enabling them to create homemade sorbets, fruit-based frozen desserts, and other healthy treats with ease.The promotion follows the successful opening of the official Kuvings Philippines online store in May. The company's first campaign, launched to celebrate the debut of the AUTO10S in the Philippine market, received a strong response from consumers and generated significant sales performance.Many customers highlighted the convenience of the AUTO10S, particularly its innovative 3-liter auto hopper, which enables users to load large quantities of ingredients at once and enjoy fresh juice with minimal preparation and supervision."The positive response from customers confirms the growing demand for convenient and healthy kitchen solutions," said a Kuvings Philippines representative. "The AUTO10S allows users to save time while enjoying fresh homemade juice every day."The Kuvings AUTO10S has earned international recognition, receiving both the Red Dot Design Award and the Kitchen Innovation Award for its outstanding design and user-focused functionality.Designed for modern households, the AUTO10S features a large-capacity 3L hopper that automatically feeds ingredients into the juicing system, making it ideal for families and users who regularly prepare larger batches of juice.Beyond fresh juice, the versatile appliance can also be used to create nut milk, sorbets, and homemade ice cream, offering multiple healthy recipe options with a single machine.Customers can choose from a variety of secure payment methods, including GrabPay, Visa, GCash, PayMongo, and other convenient digital payment solutions, ensuring a smooth and reliable online shopping experience.To support customers nationwide, Kuvings Philippines is offering free shipping within Metro Manila and Cebu. Customers in Metro Manila may also choose showroom pickup at the following location:📍Kuvings Philippines (Nuevo Comienzo Showroom): 88 United St., Mayflower Annex, Greenfield District, Mandaluyong City📞+63 926 048 4543✅For more information and to purchase the Kuvings AUTO10S, visit:

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