Coast Guard releases details on suspended search in Turnagain Arm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska— The U.S. Coast Guardsuspendeda multi-day search and rescue effortfora missing paddleboarder in Turnagain Arm over the weekend.

The body of the paddleboarder, identified as Joshua Novakovich, was recovered by local authorities on the evening of Sunday, June 21.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic Command Center received a notification from the Anchorage Fire Departmentdispatchregardinga paddleboarder who had separated from a group and was unable to return to shore, at 10:41 p.m., June19. Theinitialreport was made via a 911 call to local dispatch earlier that night.

Upon notification, the Coast Guard issued anurgentmarineinformationbroadcasttoadvisemariners of the situation. Personnel from the Girdwood Fire Department initiallymaintainedvisual contact with Novakovich using binoculars, but severe tidal mud flats hindered their attempts to launch a rescue boat.

Coast GuardSectorWestern Alaska & U.S. Arctic assumedsearchandrescuemissioncoordinatorat approximately 11:00 p.m. anddirected the launch of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak. At 11:13 p.m., the Girdwood Fire Departmentreported that theysuccessfully launched a small boat, but the vessel began taking on water and was forced to turn back. By11:35p.m.,localresponders reported they had lost visual contact with Novakovich.

Coast Guardwatchstandersimmediatelyinitiatedpredictive drift simulations based on his last known position. The drift patterns were shared with the Girdwood Fire Departmentandagood Samaritan civilianaircraftconductedair searches from 11:55 p.m. to 1:26 a.m.ACoast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk crew arrived on scene at 1:45 a.m.,received the drift patternsand began searching.

At approximately2:30 a.m., theCoast Guardaircrewlocated Novakovich’s paddleboardandinitiatedfocused search patterns in the area with negative results.

Multiple Coast Guard aircrews conducted nighttime, first-light, and daylight searches throughout Turnagain Arm, covering137square miles and53miles of shoreline.TheCoast Guard suspended its search operations on the afternoon of Saturday, June 20.At thispointthe case was passed to the Alaska State Troopers for recovery operations.The Coast Guard continued to run drift predictions toassistpartner agencies until Novakovich was recovered on Sunday evening.

“We want to extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Joshua Novakovich,”said Capt. Joel Carse, Sector Commander Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic.“Alaskan waters are a dangerous place to recreate. We hope that as we as a community remember Joshua, we also recognize the unique dangers that come withAlaska’s waters.”

The Coast Guard extends its appreciation to the partner agencies,goodSamaritans, and volunteer searchers whoassistedthroughout this operation.