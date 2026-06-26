Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort & Spa Achieves Green Globe Platinum

Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort & Spa Managing Director, Mr. Christophe Schnyder.

True luxury is inseparable from responsibility.

We are immensely proud to have achieved Green Globe Platinum certification, a milestone that reflects more than a decade of consistent commitment to sustainable excellence at Sofitel Dubai The Palm.” — Managing Director, Mr. Christophe Schnyder

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort & Spa has been awarded Green Globe Platinum certification , marking ten continuous years of certification. The luxurious beachfront resort lies nestled amongst lush greenery on the idyllic shores of the Arabian Gulf, a short distance away from the vibrant, buzzing metropolis of Dubai.Managing Director, Mr. Christophe Schnyder said, “We are immensely proud to have achieved Green Globe Platinum certification, a milestone that reflects more than a decade of consistent commitment to sustainable excellence at Sofitel Dubai The Palm. This recognition places us among a select group of hospitality leaders worldwide who have demonstrated certified environmental performance for ten consecutive years.”True luxury is inseparable from responsibility. Guided by this belief, sustainability is embedded into every aspect of resort operations, from energy and water efficiency, responsible sourcing and waste reduction initiatives, to community engagement and environmental stewardship.Over the past decade, energy conservation efforts have resulted in a saving of more than 3,940,250KWh of electricity or a saving of 1,779 MT CO2. In addition, during this 10 year period, the resort managed to save 7.3 million gallons of water (7,380,250 USGL water), resulting in a further saving of 35 MT CO2 emission. Based on a 10-year carbon sequestration estimate, this carbon saving is equivalent to an annual carbon absorption of over 82,000 mature trees or the planting of approximately 9,000 tree seedlings. These results clearly demonstrate that Sofitel Dubai The Palm has significantly reduced its carbon footprint while maintaining the highest standards of guest experience.The Palm’s sustainability strategy is wide ranging. To minimize environmental impacts, energy and water consumption is monitored on a monthly basis to track the property’s sustainability performance and identify reduction opportunities. Regular staff training sessions are held to build knowledge among staff members and strengthen the implementation of sustainable practices. Staff feedback is also encouraged and suggestions collected to enhance engagement and contribute towards the property’s sustainability performance. Furthermore, a dedicated sustainability budget is allocated annually to support and expand green projects.Through effective on-site waste recycling practices, an estimated 10.67 metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions were mitigated, while approximately 2,579 cubic meters of landfill space were preserved. A comprehensive waste segregation system using color-coded recycling bins is in operation across the property including guest rooms. In addition, an on-site food composting machine has been introduced that converts organic food waste from various food outlets into compost that is used to fertilize gardens and landscaped areas.In line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, the hotel has undertaken various programs over the years such as tree planting campaigns, beach and community clean-ups, and the Enable Fair which supports entrepreneurs with physical challenges. Other community initiatives supported by The Palm include blood donation drives, breast cancer awareness programs, and dental health checkups.“The achievement of the Platinum certification is driven by the dedication of our Heartists (aka dedicated team members), whose passion and accountability bring our sustainable vision to life every day. I extend my sincere appreciation to our ownership, partners, and Green Globe Certification for their continued trust and collaboration. As we move forward, we remain committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leading by example. Our sustainability successes demonstrate that luxury hospitality can thrive while making a meaningful, positive impact on our planet,” concluded Mr. Christophe Schnyder.ContactBabina JithendranathEnvironmental Health and Safety (EHS) Specialist and ManagerSofitel Dubai The Palm Resort & SpaThe Palm JumeirahEast Crescent road55558 DUBAIUnited Arab EmiratesE: Babina.JITHENDRANATH@sofitel.comT: +971 4 455 6677

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