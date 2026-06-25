Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts: Air Quality Summit

Keynote address by Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts during the national priority area Air Quality Summit in Rustenburg, North West Province, 24 June 2026

Programme Director

Members of Executive Council for both North West, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and Gauteng Province;

Municipal Leadership for both Waterberg Municipality Managers, and Bojanala platinum district municipalities;

Head of Departments;

Government Officials from National, Provincial and Local Government;

Representatives of Civil Society Organisation;

Community Leaders and Residents;

Representatives of Industry Academia and Research Institutions Funders Clean Air Fund;

Good morning

It is both an honour and a privilege to join you today at the 2026 Annual Air Quality Priority Area Summit here in Rustenburg which is part of the Waterberg-Bojanala Priority Area.

Allow me to express my sincere appreciation to all organisations, community representatives and activists, researchers, industry leaders, and government officials who have made the time to participate in this important engagement. Your presence demonstrates our collective commitment to finding practical, sustainable and lasting solutions to one of the most pressing environmental and public health challenges facing our country.

This Summit takes place during the Environment Month, a period during which we reflect on our shared responsibility to protect our natural environment and improve the quality of life of all South Africans. It also coincides with Youth Month, reminding us that the decisions we make today will directly affect the health, wellbeing and opportunities of future generations.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Section 24 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa guarantees everyone the right to an environment that is not harmful to their health or wellbeing. This constitutional right places a responsibility on all of us; government, industry, civil society, academia and citizens to work together to reduce air pollution, improve environmental outcomes and advance environmental justice for all.

The theme of this year's Summit, “Collective Accountability for Clean Air: Clean Air is Not a Privilege, but a Fundamental Right “– this is more appropriate as it clearly capture the sentiment of our constitution that treat air quality as a human right and ensuring that there is accountability across government, industries, and civil society in prioritising our wellbeing as a collective.

Poor air quality affects the most vulnerable members of our society disproportionately. Children, the elderly, and individuals with existing respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses often bear the greatest burden of pollution. Clean air therefore remains fundamental to achieving sustainable development, improving public health, reducing inequality and building resilient communities.

2026 Priority Area Summit is focusing on several essential themes, including:

Building technical capacity among government institutions and stakeholders within the new priority area regulatory framework;

Assessing lessons learnt from the implementation of the Highveld Priority Area Air Quality Management Plan;

Using those lessons to better prepare for the Vaal Triangle Airshed Priority Area and Waterberg-Bojanala priority areas.

In addition, the summit is also focusing on the implementation of the recently enacted National Dust Control Regulations; as we shift dust management from a reactive approach to a more proactive approach.

These discussions are particularly important because they focus on strengthening implementation capacity, improving accountability and accelerating measurable improvements in air quality management.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

This Summit brings together air quality officials and stakeholders from South Africa's three declared Priority Areas, and those are: the Highveld Priority Area, the Vaal Triangle Airshed Priority Area and the Waterberg-Bojanala Priority Area.

While notable progress has been achieved through enhanced monitoring networks, improved planning, and stakeholder engagements, many communities continue to experience unacceptable levels of air pollution.

We acknowledge that while progress has been made, much more remains to be done. We recognise the concerns expressed by communities regarding emissions from industrial activities, domestic fuel burning, transportation, waste burning and other pollution sources.

We also recognise the concerns raised by civil society organisations regarding the pace of implementation, transparency, compliance and accountability.

Government takes these concerns seriously and this summit provides an opportunity to move beyond identifying challenges and focus on developing practical solutions.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Government cannot solve air pollution challenges alone. Industry, civil society, academia and communities all have important roles to play.

Allow me to acknowledge and appreciate the support government is receiving from the partnership with Clean Air Fund, in particular Mr Senene, the country lead. This philanthropic organisation has partnered with the department since 2024 and has supported our priority are summits since then.

Clean Air Fund has rolled out 200 low-cost sensors across Gauteng, North West and Free State during 2025, and are working with the department to commission more sensors across the country.

Clean Air Fund is supporting a number of municipalities and the department in outreach and community awareness programs, as well as strengthening air quality management plans developments.

The funder has supported our research institutes such as South Africa Medical Research Council with studies that are helping government better understand the impacts of air pollution on the health of communities, providing evidence for urgency to address pollution in the priority areas.

The partnerships with Clean Air Fund are unlocking many opportunities, and allowing government to fast-track programs in the priority areas were previously hampered by constrained resources.

We challenge more stakeholders to identify such socio programs, and to partner with government through private-public partnerships in order to strengthen our collective efforts to improve the quality of air we breath.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Communities have a right to know what they are breathing. We recognise the growing value of citizen science and community-based environmental monitoring. Around the world, communities are becoming active participants in environmental observations and data collection. Through the South African Air Quality Information System, SAAQIS, government continues to improve public access to air quality information and strengthen environmental transparency. We have also improve the system for the members of the public to submit air pollution complaints or incidents online so that they are attended to in time.

In addition, communities must not only be informed; they must be empowered to participate meaningfully in decisions affecting their health and environment. The department will be hosting community dialogues on air quality in all priority areas.

As we move forward, let us remain guided by a simple but powerful theme of 2026 Priority Area Summit

Clean air is not a privilege.

Clean air is a constitutional right.

Clean air is essential for healthy communities, sustainable development and a prosperous future.

Let us therefore work together government, industry, civil society, academia and communities to ensure that future generations inherit an environment that supports life, health, dignity and opportunity.

I thank you and wish you productive and successful deliberations.

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