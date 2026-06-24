Delta County Commissioners to Hold Special America 250 / Colorado 150 Proclamation Ceremony

DELTA, Colo. (June 23, 2026) — The Delta County Board of Commissioners will hold a special public ceremony on Wednesday, July 1, at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Delta County Courthouse by the flagpole, located at 501 Palmer Street in Delta, for the reading of the America 250 / Colorado 150 Proclamation.

The ceremony is open to all members of the public.

This special recognition will honor two historic milestones: the 250th anniversary of the United States and the 150th anniversary of Colorado statehood. The event will include the Delta County Commissioners reading the proclamation, a special reading of the Gettysburg Address, and guest attendance by the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Delta County Tourism Office, Delta County Veterans Services, and other local agencies.

“Delta County’s story is integral to telling the full and complete history of Colorado and our country,” said Commissioner Wendell Koontz. “This proclamation gives us an opportunity to reflect on that history, recognize the generations who helped build our communities, and look ahead to the future we are creating together.”

This gathering will honor the heart, service, and resilience that have shaped our county, state, and nation. As the country prepares to celebrate this historic milestone, Delta County is proud to take a moment to publicly recognize the people, places, and shared values that continue to define the great communities we call home.

Community members are invited to gather for this meaningful moment of reflection, patriotism, and celebration as Delta County honors its place in Colorado’s and America’s history.

Residents and visitors can also download the Delta County Digital Passport to explore additional America 250 and Colorado 150 festivities happening around the county, including the Balloon Festival in Delta and other local celebrations.

For more information, please visit www.DeltaCountyColorado.com or contact Delta County at 970-874-2100.

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