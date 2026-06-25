Wontech USA to Debut Its 360° Skin Solution and Live Oligio X Demonstrations at The Aesthetic Show 2026

Wontech USA - The Aesthetics Show 2026 - Booth 801

Wontech exhibits at The Aesthetic Show 2026, June 25-28 at Wynn Las Vegas, Booth #801, with live Oligio X demos and the debut of its 360° Skin Solution."

Feel Oligio X for yourself at Booth 801.” — said Matt Falkenstein, chief commercial officer of Wontech USA.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wontech USA, the U.S. division of South Korean aesthetic device innovator Wontech Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 336570), today announced it will exhibit at The Aesthetic Show 2026, held June 25 through 28 at Wynn Las Vegas. The company will anchor its presence at Booth 801 with live, hands-on demonstrations of Oligio X, its number one platform and most sought-after device, alongside the introduction of its 360° Skin Solution, a three-device approach designed to give practices complete coverage across the most in-demand aesthetic concerns.

At the center of the booth, Wontech USA will run hands-on Oligio X demonstrations throughout the

show. Attendees can reserve a complimentary demo on the spot: scan the QR code at Booth 801 and schedule a treatment time directly with the team.

The 360° Skin Solution brings together three complementary technologies under one platform.

Leading the way is Oligio X, Wontech’s number one platform and most sought-after device, which

delivers the brand’s signature monopolar radiofrequency for the non-invasive skin firming and

collagen stimulation patients are asking for by name. Sandro Dual pairs 755 nm and 1064 nm

wavelengths to deliver fast, comfortable treatment for hair removal, pigmented lesions and vascular

concerns across all skin types. PicoCare Majesty rounds out the lineup with high-performance

picosecond technology for pigment correction and overall skin refinement. Together, the three

devices allow providers to tailor treatments to every patient and deliver outcomes that are as

comprehensive as they are visible.

“This is a defining moment for Wontech USA,” said Jason Kim, general manager of Wontech USA.

“We are bringing the full power of our portfolio to one of the most important stages in aesthetic

medicine. The 360° Skin Solution shows the industry that Wontech is not a single-device company.

We engineer technologies that work together, and Oligio X is the proof point practitioners can

experience for themselves right here on the floor.”

“The Aesthetic Show is where the most forward-thinking practices come to see what is next, and we

intend to give them exactly that,” said Matt Falkenstein, chief commercial officer of Wontech USA.

“Our goal at Booth 801 is simple. We want every provider who stops by to leave understanding how

the 360° Skin Solution can expand their menu, grow their practice and elevate the results they

deliver. The best way to understand Oligio X is to feel it, so we are putting it directly in their hands.”

Why Providers Are Choosing Oligio X:

--GXG dual-mode technology tightens skin and stimulates collagen at multiple tissue depths.

--Enhanced patient comfort from integrated cooling, vibration and real-time monitoring that

minimize discomfort during treatment.

-- Versatile applications across the face, neck, periorbital area and other zones of skin laxity.

--Natural-looking results driven by collagen and elastin production that keeps improving over

time.

--Minimal downtime so patients return to daily activities immediately after treatment.

--Practice growth potential from a sought-after solution that spans fine lines, wrinkles, laxity

and texture.

Wontech USA is also featured in The Aesthetic Guide, the industry’s leading clinical and business

publication. Show attendees and Guide readers alike can connect with the team in person at Booth

801.

About Oligio X

Oligio X is Wontech’s number one platform and most sought-after device, the system providers and

patients are requesting by name. This next-generation monopolar radiofrequency platform delivers

precisely calibrated energy to from superficial to deep dermis, putting today’s most in-demand

aesthetic treatment, non-invasive skin firming, directly in providers’ hands. It stimulates collagen

production and tissue contraction for visible tightening, lifting and contouring, with no needles and no

downtime, and it is trusted by aesthetic physicians in more than 80 countries.

About Wontech USA

Wontech USA is the U.S. commercial division of Wontech Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 336570), a South

Korean aesthetic medical device company founded in 1999 and dedicated to engineering the world’s

most advanced laser and energy-based aesthetic platforms. With more than 25 years of research

and development and a portfolio deployed across 80-plus countries, Wontech combines Korean

engineering excellence with a deep commitment to clinical outcomes, practitioner education and

patient safety. Wontech Co., Ltd. is led by Co-CEOs Reno Kim and Jung-Hyun Kim and maintains its

global headquarters in Seoul, South Korea.

Oligio X noninvasive skin tightening and lifting -Wontech USA

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