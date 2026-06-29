John H. Thomas Explores Free Will and Mortality in Echoes of the Gene: 'Do You Want to Know When You're Going to Die?'

John H. Thomas

Author's highly anticipated sequel to The Terminal Gene, Echoes of the Gene, arrives July 14, 2026, and is available now for presale

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If science could tell the exact date of a person's death, would they want to know?

That question sits at the heart of Echoes of the Gene: A Techno-Conspiracy Thriller (The Chronos Files Book 2), the new literary techno-thriller from author John H. Thomas and a sequel to his novel The Terminal Gene.

Echoes of the Gene will be released on July 14, 2026, with presales currently underway.

"Do you want to know when you're going to die?" asks Thomas. "Most people say yes until they imagine seeing the date written in front of them. Knowledge changes people. Certainty changes people even more. I wanted to explore the age-old issue of mortality and the fear of death."

As advances in artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and genetic science continue to blur the line between possibility and inevitability, Thomas examines one of humanity's oldest questions: whether human beings are masters of their own destiny or whether their lives are already written in their DNA.

At the center of Echoes of the Gene is Dr. Emily Harper, a scientist who experiences other people's emotions as if they were her own. Fear arrives as physical pain. Grief settles behind her sternum. Other people's attention becomes information she cannot turn off.

In this literary techno-thriller, emotional manipulation becomes a central theme. Emily's ability to read the emotions of others gives her an unusual insight into human behavior; she can sense fear before it's spoken, grief before it's named, and intention before it's revealed. But that same gift raises a difficult question: if she can understand people so completely, can she ever truly trust them?

"In Echoes of the Gene, I wanted to explore what empathy really means when stripped of its romanticism," explains Thomas. "Knowing what someone feels doesn't mean knowing what they'll do next—or whether they'll betray you.

"Emily's gift isn't automatically noble. It's perception, connection, and care, but it's also a burden, a weapon, and a weakness—often all at once."

The novel combines emerging technologies with questions about grief, sacrifice, and the choices people make for those they love.

"The science gets readers through the door, but grief keeps them turning the pages," says Thomas. "At its heart, this is a story about loss, sacrifice, and the weight of carrying another person's final choice forward."

Building on the scientific themes and philosophical questions introduced in The Terminal Gene, Echoes of the Gene asks whether fate is something people inherit or something they create.

"The real question isn't whether we can dictate fate," concludes Thomas. "It's whether we'd still want free will if certainty were an option."

About John H. Thomas

John H. Thomas is the author of the techno-thriller The Terminal Gene. His work explores the intersection of science, technology, ethics, and human nature, challenging readers to confront humanity's questions through characters and stories that examine ethical and human issues.

For more information about Thomas and his work, visit his website https://realjohnthomas.com/

John H. Thomas is available for interviews.

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