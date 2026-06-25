News Release – DOH Alerts Public About MorningStar Farms Buffalo Chik’n Nuggets and Hot & Spicy Sausage Patties Due to Potential Presence of Plastic Materials

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

DOH ALERTS PUBLIC ABOUT MORNINGSTAR FARMS BUFFALO CHIK’N NUGGETS AND HOT & SPICY SAUSAGE PATTIES DUE TO POTENTIAL PRESENCE OF PLASTIC MATERIALS

26-069

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 24, 2026

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents to a recall issued by MorningStar Farms for its Buffalo Chik’n Nuggets and Hot & Spicy Sausage Patties. The recall was issued due to the potential presence of plastic pieces which may cause injury or pose a choking hazard.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide, including retailers like Safeway, Times Supermarket and Don Quijote in Hawai‘i. FDB is working with the local stores to ensure that the recalled product is no longer available for sale. The recalled product information is as follows: