News Release – DOH Alerts Public About MorningStar Farms Buffalo Chik’n Nuggets and Hot & Spicy Sausage Patties Due to Potential Presence of Plastic Materials
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO
KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HOʻOKELE
DOH ALERTS PUBLIC ABOUT MORNINGSTAR FARMS BUFFALO CHIK’N NUGGETS AND HOT & SPICY SAUSAGE PATTIES DUE TO POTENTIAL PRESENCE OF PLASTIC MATERIALS
26-069
June 24, 2026
HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents to a recall issued by MorningStar Farms for its Buffalo Chik’n Nuggets and Hot & Spicy Sausage Patties. The recall was issued due to the potential presence of plastic pieces which may cause injury or pose a choking hazard.
The recalled products were distributed nationwide, including retailers like Safeway, Times Supermarket and Don Quijote in Hawai‘i. FDB is working with the local stores to ensure that the recalled product is no longer available for sale. The recalled product information is as follows:
Hard or sharp foreign objects in food may cause traumatic injury including laceration and perforation of tissues of the mouth, tongue, throat, stomach and intestine as well as damage to the teeth and gums. There have been no reported cases of injury or illness to date in Hawaiʻi.
The FDB advises consumers to verify that they possess the recalled product and stop using it immediately. Consumers who purchased the affected product should discard it and contact the company for a full refund. For more information, consumers may contact MorningStar Farms Consumer Affairs Monday through Friday from 3 a.m. to noon HST by calling 800-962-0120 or texting 877-453-5837.
Representative images of the recalled products are displayed below:
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