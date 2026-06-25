Public Notice - Meade County Fiscal Court First Reading - Zoning Map Amendments
MEADE COUNTY PLANNING & ZONING REZONING REQUESTS ADVANCING TO FISCAL COURT CONSIDERATION
The Meade County Fiscal Court has received recommendations from the Meade County Planning and Zoning Commission regarding five zoning map amendment requests that were considered during the Commission's Special Meeting on May 19, 2026.
Following public hearings and review of each application, the Planning and Zoning Commission forwarded the following recommendations to Fiscal Court for consideration. All requests were recommended for approval without conditions.
Proposed Zoning Map Amendments
2026R-105
Applicant: Goodwin Properties LLC
Property Location: 1390 Payne Road, Ekron
Current Zoning: A2 Agriculture
Requested Zoning: R1 Residential
Approximately 3.51 acres
The request would rezone approximately 3.51 acres from Agricultural to Residential zoning. The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the recommendation by a 3-2 vote.
2026R-106
Applicants: Bryan and Jacqueline Harris
Property Location: 691 D.E. Brown Road, Brandenburg
Current Zoning: R4 Residential/R1 Residential and A2 Agriculture/R1 Residential
Requested Zoning: A2 Agriculture
Approximately 15.4 acres affected
The request would consolidate multiple zoning classifications into a single A2 Agricultural designation to support agricultural and farming activities on the property. The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval.
2026R-107
Applicant: Lori Hammond
Property Location: 247 Greer Road, Payneville
Current Zoning: A2 Agriculture
Requested Zoning: R1 Residential
Approximately 2 acres
The request would rezone approximately 2 acres from Agricultural to Residential zoning to allow for future property division and residential use. The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval.
2026R-108
Applicant: Sandra Henson (Moreno)
Property Location: 455 Phillips Lane, Vine Grove
Current Zoning: R1 Residential
Requested Zoning: R4 Residential
Approximately 1.34 acres
The request would rezone the property from R1 Residential to R4 Residential to permit replacement of an existing residence with a single-wide manufactured home. The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval.
2026R-109
Applicant/Owner: Rita Joan Medley
Applicant: Stephan Medley, Executor
Property Location: 282 Old Flaherty Road, Ekron
Current Zoning: A1 Agriculture
Requested Zoning: R1 Residential
Approximately 1 acre of a 44.5-acre tract
The request would rezone approximately one acre containing an existing residence from Agricultural to Residential zoning. The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval.
Fiscal Court Consideration
Each zoning map amendment received first reading by the Meade County Fiscal Court on June 9, 2026. The requests will receive a second reading and may be considered for final adoption during the Meade County Fiscal Court Special Meeting scheduled for:
Tuesday, July 14, 2026
7:00 p.m. EDT
Meade County Public Library
996 Old Ekron Road
Brandenburg, Kentucky 40108
Citizens seeking additional information or copies of the complete zoning map amendments and Findings of Fact may contact the Meade County Planning and Zoning Office located at the Meade County Courthouse, 516 Hillcrest Drive, Brandenburg, Kentucky 40108.
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