Public Notice - Meade County Fiscal Court First Reading - Zoning Map Amendments

MEADE COUNTY PLANNING & ZONING REZONING REQUESTS ADVANCING TO FISCAL COURT CONSIDERATION

The Meade County Fiscal Court has received recommendations from the Meade County Planning and Zoning Commission regarding five zoning map amendment requests that were considered during the Commission's Special Meeting on May 19, 2026.

Following public hearings and review of each application, the Planning and Zoning Commission forwarded the following recommendations to Fiscal Court for consideration. All requests were recommended for approval without conditions.

Proposed Zoning Map Amendments

2026R-105

Applicant: Goodwin Properties LLC

Property Location: 1390 Payne Road, Ekron

Current Zoning: A2 Agriculture

Requested Zoning: R1 Residential

Approximately 3.51 acres

The request would rezone approximately 3.51 acres from Agricultural to Residential zoning. The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the recommendation by a 3-2 vote.

2026R-106

Applicants: Bryan and Jacqueline Harris

Property Location: 691 D.E. Brown Road, Brandenburg

Current Zoning: R4 Residential/R1 Residential and A2 Agriculture/R1 Residential

Requested Zoning: A2 Agriculture

Approximately 15.4 acres affected

The request would consolidate multiple zoning classifications into a single A2 Agricultural designation to support agricultural and farming activities on the property. The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval.

2026R-107

Applicant: Lori Hammond

Property Location: 247 Greer Road, Payneville

Current Zoning: A2 Agriculture

Requested Zoning: R1 Residential

Approximately 2 acres

The request would rezone approximately 2 acres from Agricultural to Residential zoning to allow for future property division and residential use. The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval.

2026R-108

Applicant: Sandra Henson (Moreno)

Property Location: 455 Phillips Lane, Vine Grove

Current Zoning: R1 Residential

Requested Zoning: R4 Residential

Approximately 1.34 acres

The request would rezone the property from R1 Residential to R4 Residential to permit replacement of an existing residence with a single-wide manufactured home. The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval.

2026R-109

Applicant/Owner: Rita Joan Medley

Applicant: Stephan Medley, Executor

Property Location: 282 Old Flaherty Road, Ekron

Current Zoning: A1 Agriculture

Requested Zoning: R1 Residential

Approximately 1 acre of a 44.5-acre tract

The request would rezone approximately one acre containing an existing residence from Agricultural to Residential zoning. The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval.

Fiscal Court Consideration

Each zoning map amendment received first reading by the Meade County Fiscal Court on June 9, 2026. The requests will receive a second reading and may be considered for final adoption during the Meade County Fiscal Court Special Meeting scheduled for:

Tuesday, July 14, 2026

7:00 p.m. EDT

Meade County Public Library

996 Old Ekron Road

Brandenburg, Kentucky 40108

Citizens seeking additional information or copies of the complete zoning map amendments and Findings of Fact may contact the Meade County Planning and Zoning Office located at the Meade County Courthouse, 516 Hillcrest Drive, Brandenburg, Kentucky 40108.

DOWNLOAD A COPY PLANNING & ZONING AMENDMENT 105-109 PDFS