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Public Notice - Holiday Closure Notice - Friday, July 3, 2026

MEADE COUNTY FISCAL COURT HOLIDAY CLOSURE NOTICE

The Meade County Fiscal Court offices will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2026, in observance of Independence Day.

County offices will reopen for normal business hours on Monday, July 6, 2026.

The following county offices will also be closed on Friday, July 3, 2026:

  • Meade County Circuit Clerk’s Office
  • Meade County Attorney’s Office and Child Support Office
  • Meade County Clerk’s Office
  • Meade County Property Valuation Administrator (PVA) Office
  • Meade County Sheriff’s Office
  • Meade County Road Department
  • Meade County Planning & Zoning Office

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead for any county business that may need to be conducted before or after the holiday closure.

Meade County Fiscal Court wishes everyone a safe and happy Independence Day holiday.

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Public Notice - Holiday Closure Notice - Friday, July 3, 2026

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