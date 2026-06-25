Public Notice - Holiday Closure Notice - Friday, July 3, 2026

MEADE COUNTY FISCAL COURT HOLIDAY CLOSURE NOTICE

The Meade County Fiscal Court offices will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2026, in observance of Independence Day.

County offices will reopen for normal business hours on Monday, July 6, 2026.

The following county offices will also be closed on Friday, July 3, 2026:

Meade County Circuit Clerk’s Office

Meade County Attorney’s Office and Child Support Office

Meade County Clerk’s Office

Meade County Property Valuation Administrator (PVA) Office

Meade County Sheriff’s Office

Meade County Road Department

Meade County Planning & Zoning Office

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead for any county business that may need to be conducted before or after the holiday closure.

Meade County Fiscal Court wishes everyone a safe and happy Independence Day holiday.