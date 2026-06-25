Deputy President Paul Mashatile arrives in the People's Republic of China on a Working Visit

Deputy President Mashatile arrives in the People's Republic of China on a Working Visit

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has today, Saturday, 20 June 2026, arrived in the People's Republic of China on a Working Visit scheduled to take place from 20 to 26 June 2026.

Building on the successful outcomes of the South Africa-China Bi-National Commission held in Cape Town in March 2026, and co-chaired by Deputy President Mashatile and Vice President Han Zheng of the People's Republic of China, the visit seeks to further advance cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual interest.

During the Working Visit, the Deputy President will participate in the Fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), at the invitation of the Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), Mr Ren Hongbin.

This will be the Deputy President's second participation in the Expo, following his attendance at the Third CISCE in July 2025, where he advanced the South Africa-China All-Round Strategic Cooperative Partnership in the New Era and reinforced South Africa's position as a gateway to Sub-Saharan Africa for trade, investment and industrial cooperation.

The Deputy President will also hold a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Mr Han Zheng, Vice President of the People's Republic of China.

As part of efforts to strengthen economic ties and explore opportunities for investment and industrial cooperation, the Deputy President will engage with leading Chinese companies, including China Communications Construction Company, Geely Auto, Green Minerals and Metals, Beijing GeoEnviron Engineering, China State Construction Engineering Corporation, Chery and SANY Group. The engagements will focus on infrastructure development, advanced manufacturing, technology innovation, industrialisation and sustainable economic growth.

The Deputy President will thereafter travel to Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, from 25 to 26 June 2026, to build on the outcomes of the 2024 Shenzhen Presidential Business Forum.

During the Shenzhen leg of the visit, the Deputy President will continue engagements with business leaders, to reflect South Africa's commitment to building sustainable partnerships with Chinese private and state-linked enterprises.

The Deputy President is accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Zuko Godlimpi as well as senior government officials.

Media enquiries: Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to Deputy President Mashatile on +2766 195 8840

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