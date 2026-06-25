Defence on successful operation conducted in the recovery of stolen military weapons

Successful operation conducted in the recovery of stolen military weapons

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Military Police, in collaboration with the South African Police Service (SAPS), successfully executed two intelligence-driven operations in Mooiplaas, Pretoria, resulting in the recovery of stolen military weapons and the arrest of three suspects.

On 07 June 2026, a joint team comprising five members from the Thaba Tshwane Military Police Area Office, the Northern Military Police Region Specialist Investigation Team (SIB), Police Intelligence (POLINT), and six members of SAPS Pretoria Central conducted a special operation following credible intelligence. The team mobilised on foot and apprehended two foreign nationals.

Recovered during the operation were:

 1 x Multiple Grenade Launcher

 1 x R4 Assault Rifle

The suspects appeared before the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on 08 June 2026, where bail was denied. The case was remanded to 19 June 2026.

On 17 June 2026, the same team, reinforced by members of 13 Provost Company, conducted another targeted operation in Mooiplaas. One male foreign national was arrested, and 1 x Multiple Grenade Launcher was recovered. The suspect is scheduled to make his first court appearance today at the Magistrate’s Court.

These successful operations were conducted under the command of Maj Chauke (SIB), with SSgt Godi (Military Police) serving as the investigating officer.

The Military Police remain resolute in their mission: they will not rest until every suspect has been brought to justice and the last outstanding weapon has been recovered.

Enquiries: Brig Gen Selinah Rawlins - (Director Defence Corporate Communication)

Cell: 078 098 7712

#ServicedeliveryZA