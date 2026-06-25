Acting Minister Firoz Cachalia engages private security industry to strengthen collaboration ahead of 30 June 2026

Acting Minister engages private security industry to strengthen collaboration ahead of 30 June 2026

The Acting Minister of Police, Mr Firoz Cachalia, met with representatives of the private security industry this morning, as part of an initiative to strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors in safeguarding the country's stability and security ahead of the planned June 30 demonstrations.

The meeting recognised the important role that the private security industry can play as a force multiplier in support of the South African Police Service (SAPS), particularly during periods of heightened security concerns and increased public mobilisation.

The Acting Minister opened the meeting by acknowledging that tensions had emerged as a result of immigration-related challenges facing the country and that whilst government continues to address these complex issues through the appropriate channels, all stakeholders have a responsibility to ensure that South Africa remains stable, peaceful and safe.

The Acting Minister noted that threats of violence present a considerable risk to national security, particularly in light of the devastating impact of the July 2021 unrest. Developments leading up to 30 June 2026 have been associated with various forms of mobilisation and conduct that have the potential to undermine South Africa's standing both within the region and globally.

The meeting emphasised the importance of combining the capabilities and resources of both the public and private sectors. Enhanced information sharing, coordinated planning and the pooling of resources were identified as key measures to effectively manage security risks during this period.

Representatives of the private security industry welcomed the call for closer collaboration and pledged their support in ensuring that any planned demonstrations on 30 June 2026 take place in a safe and lawful environment. The industry advised that it has already commenced preparations and expressed its readiness to contribute to maintaining public safety.

In his closing remarks, the Acting Minister expressed appreciation for the willingness of the private security industry to make its resources available in support of national stability efforts. He emphasised the need to optimise these resources through effective coordination and collaboration. The Acting Minister further noted that there is a heightened level of public concern and anxiety surrounding recent developments, and that clear, consistent communication with all stakeholders and communities will play an important role in promoting calm and confidence. Quoting Sun Tzu, the Acting Minister concluded: "The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting." This principle, he said, underscores the importance of prevention, cooperation and preparedness in safeguarding the nation.

For more information, contact Ministry Spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi on 076 523 0085.

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