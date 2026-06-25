PixAI, an Anime-Style AI Art Platform, Surpasses 15 Million Registered Users Worldwide

PixAI helps creators turn imagination into finished artwork. PixAI PixAI Artwork PixAI PixAI Artwork

PixAI’s global anime-style AI art community now generates over 200 million artworks monthly, led by the US, Japan, and Korea.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PixAI 's global creator community — led by the US, Japan, and Korea — now generates more than 200 million artworks every month, powered by its proprietary image foundation model.PixAI, an anime-style AI image generation platform and creator community, has surpassed 15 million registered users worldwide, with the US, Japan, and Korea among its largest markets. The platform's creator community now generates more than 200 million artworks every month, underscoring PixAI’s scale as a dedicated anime-style AI art platform.Since launching in 2022, PixAI has built its platform around Tsubaki, its proprietary image foundation model purpose-built for anime-style art. Its users come to PixAI not only to create, but to share and discover work in a social gallery that sits at the center of the experience.PixAI offers a full creative toolkit spanning the anime creation workflow — from anime illustration and image generation to image-to-video — rather than a single generator. At the center is Mio , PixAI’s no-prompt AI art generation agent, designed to help users create anime-style artwork through plain, natural language. Instead of learning prompt syntax or tags, users can simply describe what they want, and Mio turns the idea into finished anime art. PixAI opens anime creation to anyone, including those new to AI art tools.“PixAI started from a simple idea — that the joy of creating anime art should be open to anyone, anywhere. Reaching 15 million users across three of the world's most passionate anime markets tells us that idea resonates. What we're most proud of is the community itself: millions of creators sharing and discovering work every day.”That community is now the platform's defining feature. Around the world, PixAI creators publish tens of millions of pieces to its public gallery each month, turning the platform into a continuous stream of new anime-style art rather than a private generation tool.About PixAIPixAI is an anime-style AI art platform. Powered by its proprietary image foundation model, PixAI has been trusted by 15 million+ registered users across the US, Korea, and Japan since 2022. The platform offers a full creative toolkit — from anime-style illustration and image generation to image-to-video — alongside a social gallery where creators generate over 200 million artworks every month. Its conversational assistant, Mio, lets anyone turn a plain description into finished anime art, no prompts required.Media Contactcooperation@withpixai.artMetanomaly Inc.

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