Gauteng Traffic Inspectorate continues to remove dozens of unsafe vehicles to improve road safety across the province

GTI continues to remove dozens of unsafe vehicles to improve road safety across the province

The Gauteng Traffic Inspectorate’s (GTI) province-wide enforcement operations are part of ongoing efforts to improve road safety, strengthen compliance with public transport regulations, and promote responsible road use across the province.

During the period 15 to 21 June 2026, GTI officers conducted high-visibility law enforcement operations targeting traffic violations, unroadworthy vehicles, and non-compliant public transport operators across Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, and Tshwane.

As part of the operations, officers issued over one thousand-two-hundred and seventeen (1217) handwritten infringement notices.

The City of Johannesburg accounted for the highest number of notices with nine hundred and fifty-three (953) AARTO infringements, followed by Tshwane with one-hundred and ninety-three (193) notices, while Ekurhuleni recorded fifty-six (56).

To enhance enforcement efficiency, GTI officers issued an additional seven hundred and twenty-eight (728) electronic infringement notices through the e-Force system.

During the operations, officials also found two hundred and thirty-seven (237) minibus taxis operating without valid licence discs.

The inspectorate also acted against unsafe private vehicles operating on public roads. A total of one hundred and fifty-four (154) discontinue notices were issued to vehicles found to be unroadworthy or non-compliant with road traffic regulations.

One hundred and one (101) were discontinued in Johannesburg, followed by forty-seven (47) in Ekurhuleni, and six (6) in Tshwane.

In addition, one hundred and thirty-four (134) minibus taxis were discontinued from operating, highlighting ongoing concerns regarding vehicle roadworthiness within the public transport sector.

These were the results of focused public transport regulatory compliance efforts and form part of the Department’s #OperationRemoveSkorokoro campaign to remove unsafe vehicles from the road network to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities.

A further thirteen (13) vehicles were impounded in Ekurhuleni for non-compliance, reinforcing the GTI’s zero-tolerance approach towards violations of road traffic legislation.

The operations also resulted in the arrest of five individuals for various offences, including fraud, bribery, illegal immigration, and driving under the influence.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, commended the officers’ efforts to enforce traffic and public transport regulatory compliance across the police.

“The ongoing discontinuations, impoundments and arrests are testament to the inspectorate’s resolve that non-compliance, reckless behaviour, and criminality on the public roads will not be tolerated.

GTI’s continued vigilance and proactive enforcement efforts must serve as a warning to those who continue to endanger others that the law will catch up. You will be held accountable,” said the MEC.

High-visibility law enforcement operations form part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to improve compliance with public transport regulations, road traffic legislation, and serve to encourage safer driver behaviour.

For more information, contact the Department’s Head of Communications Ms Melitah Madiba on 073 644 9935 or MEC’s Spokesperson Mr Lesiba Mpya on 078 450 9841 or email pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

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